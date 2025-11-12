SEC Rival Trending For Nation's No. 1 Offensive Lineman, Elite LSU Football Target
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as a top recruit on the board.
Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has seen a meteoric rise as of late with program's from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The Bayou State star has emerged as a critical target for the LSU Tigers in next year's cycle with schools across the nation also entering the mix in a big way.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.
This fall, Simien has begun taking a closer look at the contenders in his process with visits to the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies in the rearview mirror.
The No. 1 prospect in Louisiana checked in with the Aggies for the program's matchup against the Auburn Tigers in September where he soaked in the scenes of Kyle Field in Week 5.
Following the trip, Simien raved about his time in College Station where "something sparked" on the visit, he told Rivals.
Then, less than 48 hours later, the crystal ball predictions began coming in for the Texas A&M Aggies with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logging a pick in favor of the program in the Lone Star State.
But Simien isn't shutting things down anytime soon, it appears, with more visits on the docket for this fall.
The Alabama Crimson Tide are emerging as contenders in Simien's process, according to Rivals, with Kalen DeBoer and Co. pushing the right buttons for the five-star.
The Crimson Tide staff is making its rounds across Louisiana in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Alabama emerging as contenders for both Simien and Elijah Haven - the No. 1 quarterback in America.
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven made his way to Tuscaloosa last weekend for the LSU Tigers versus Alabama Crimson Tide SEC showdown.
Haven, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has checked in with multiple programs across the country this fall with both LSU and Alabama receiving unofficial visits from the top-ranked recruit.
The Louisiana native has emerged as the crown jewel in next year's recruiting cycle with schools from coast-to-coast battling for the Bayou State star.
Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns in 2024 while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
The Alabama Crimson Tide are trending in this one with the program receiving a trio of crystal ball predictions to land his commitment.
