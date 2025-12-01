Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Looking To Flip Multiple High-Profile Prospects This Week
LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is wasting no time on the recruiting trail this week despite landing in Baton Rouge less than 24 hours ago.
In an unprecedented move, Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels amid an 11-1 season with a College Football Playoff berth locked in, but after arriving in Louisiana on Sunday, he's hit the ground running.
Upon stepping foot in the LSU Football Operations Building on Sunday evening, Kiffin made sure to receive an in-person visit with the No. 1 prospect in America, Lamar Brown.
The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star is LSU's highest-rated commit in the 2026 Recruiting Class where he plans to sign with the Tigers this week during the Early Signing Period.
But Kiffin has more tricks up his sleeve with the Early Signing Period kicking off in less than 72 hours with his new staff eyeing multiple flips down the stretch.
The Flip Targets:
No. 1: WR Brayden Allen - Ex-Oklahoma Commit
Lafayette (La.) four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen quietly made his way to Baton Rouge on Sunday evening for a visit to see new LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin and the staff, according to WBRZ News.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, verbally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 1 after flipping his pledge away from the Tulane Green Wave as his recruitment exploded.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder had remained loyal to a Tulane Green Wave, but after multiple SEC programs extended offers, he made the move to reopen his process with the Oklahoma Sooners swooping in to make the flip happen.
Now, Allen's recruitment is open once again following a quiet visit to Baton Rouge to see Kiffin and Co. He's officially backed off of his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners.
Allen is coming off of a strong junior campaign in 2024 where he logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns as he emerged as a national recruit.
LSU is trending for Allen ahead of the Early Signing Period.
No. 2: TE JC Anderson - Ole Miss Commit
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson revealed a commitment to Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on July 1 after going public with a decision.
The Top-10 tight end in the 2026 Recruiting Class chose the Rebels over the likes of the Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini down the stretch of his process.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense across his junior campaign in 2024.
Sources tell LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin and his staff are working the phone lines to flip Anderson away from the Ole Miss Rebels as the Early Signing Period nears, but the staff in Oxford remain in touch.
No. 3: WR Corey Barber - Ex-Ole Miss Commit
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber has reopened his recruitment after backing off of a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday evening, he revealed via social media.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
Now, with his process reopened, sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Barber is a prospect the new LSU staff is keeping tabs on ahead of the Early Signing Period. There are other programs in play here, but LSU will be a school to watch.
More LSU News:
Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban Evaluate Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid LSU Football Push
Lane Kiffin 'Trending Toward Ending Up at LSU' As Tigers Pursue Coveted Head Coach
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.