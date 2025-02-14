Sought-After Georgia Offensive Lineman Locks in Official Visit to LSU Football
Buford (Ga.) offensive lineman Ben Mubenga has quickly become a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene following an impressive junior campaign.
Mubenga, the younger brother of current LSU offensive lineman Paul Mubenga, has built a dominant offer list as of late.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound 2026 prospect holds offers from the likes of LSU, Florida State and Arkansas, among others, with multiple schools turning up the heat.
One of the program remaining in Mubenga's ear during a pivotal offseason: The LSU Tigers.
Brian Kelly and Co. have Mubenga on their radar as an option in the rising-senior class.
It's no secret LSU is a team to watch in his recruitment with Mubenga's older brother, Paul, set to enter his third season with the program.
The elder Mubenga just wrapped his his redshirt-freshman campaign where he earned significant playing time down the stretch of the season.
Following an injury to left guard Garrett Dellinger, it was Mubenga who stepped in the mix as the program's go-to left guard alongside Will Campbell in the trenches.
Now, with the eldest brother returning for the 2025 season, the LSU program is turning up the heat for his younger brother, Ben.
[Ben] Mubenga recently revealed his five finalists with LSU making the cut alongside the Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, Louisvillle Cardinals and North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Now, he's set an official visit schedule, according to Rivals:
- LSU Tigers: May 30-June 1
- Arkansas Razorbacks: June 6-9
- NC State Wolfpack: June 13-15
- Florida State Seminoles: June 20-22
The talented offensive lineman projects as a tackle at the next level with a slew of schools keeping in contact.
Mubenga has official visits in place with both Florida State and Arkansas this summer with the LSU Tigers looking to lock one in as well.
Kelly and Co. currently hold six commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-10 overall class.
The LSU 2026 Commitments [6]:
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Brysten Martinez: 4-star Offensive Tackle
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced on Feb. 13. He is rated as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in America and is a Top-75 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder selected the Tigers over a myriad of SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
Jalan Chapman: Coveted Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.
He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
