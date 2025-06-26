Sought-After LSU Football Target Reveals Commitment Decision to SEC Rival
Prosper (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin is in the midst of a critical offseason in his recruitment process after taking multiple official and unofficial trips across the last few weeks.
Krempin, a Top-25 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has quickly emerged as a priority target for Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals this offseason.
The LSU staff made sure to have face-to-face contact with Krempin on multiple occasions during the spring followed by an official visit to Baton Rouge in May.
The Lone Star State native is one of the top prospects on the market with a myriad of schools involved in his process.
LSU, Texas, SMU, Michigan and Texas A&M quickly emerged as schools to watch in his recruiting process with the programs intensifying their pursuit.
But LSU had quickly become a contender with the summer months arriving.
Offensive line coach Brad Davis has proven to be one of the most elite position coaches in all of college football where he once again looked to work his magic.
"Coach Brad Davis is the real deal. I love his coaching style. We talked a lot of football this weekend," Krempin told 247Sports of his recent visit to LSU.
Krempin has been to the Bayou State on multiple occasions during his time on the prep scene with the Tigers becoming contenders in his process.
“I was there for the Alabama game and camp before that. LSU was not really on my list until coach Davis did an in-home visit me in January. That visit really opened the door. It opened my eyes,” Krempin told On3 Sports.
“Talking to coach Davis, hearing what he had to say put LSU back in it. My dad grew up in Louisiana, so I liked LSU as a kid too.”
But Krempin has now made his commitment decision after going public with a pledge to the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday over the likes of LSU and Texas.
"I am 100% committed to Texas A & M. Thank you God for guiding me through this entire process. To my family, coaches, teammates, and friends I love you all. The hard work has just begun," Krempin wrote via social media.
Kelly and Co. have multiple prospects on the programs at offensive line with five-star Darius Gray and four-star Bryson Cooley emerging as names to keep tabs on.
For Krempin, the Lone Star State prospect has now made his move with the Aggies winning out down the stretch.
“They’re more of the core values, what they stand on, how they do business every day,” Krempin told On3 Sports. “Open doors for ladies and just being really respectful. That’s how I was raised. They’re very interested in me and also close to home.”
