Texas A&M Aggies Pushing to Flip No. 1 Prospect in America, Elite LSU Football Commit
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) continue navigating a challenging season in Baton Rouge with the program's College Football Playoff hopes deteriorating on Saturday night.
After falling to the Texas A&M Aggies in a lopsided 49-25 loss, Brian Kelly and Co. suffered the program's third loss of the season - seemingly eliminating the Tigers from playoff contention.
Following an offseason of coaching changes while funding the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, there was a collective buy-in from the program in the Bayou State.
Now, after a 5-3 start to the season and multiple new coaching changes set to transpire in the coming weeks, LSU will look to steer the ship in the right direction.
A critical component to the future of the LSU program is the No. 1 prospect in America committed to the Tigers.
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after pledging to the hometown program over the Texas A&M Aggies.
Brown, the top-ranked athlete in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to remain home and suit up for the program right down the road from where he was born and raised.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder out of the The Boot, it ultimately became a battle between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch with the Bayou State winning out.
The Louisiana native is the crown jewel in the LSU Tigers' Recruiting Class with the program keeping the Baton Rouge product home for his college career.
“Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team,” Brown told Rivals about his decision.
“To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays … it’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.”
On Saturday, Brown was seen in Tiger Stadium spending time with the Texas A&M fanbase, enjoying time on the sidelines and more.
Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies have turned up the heat on Brown as of late with members of the 2026 Recruiting Class chiming in to help their efforts.
With the Early Signing Period in December inching closer, the LSU Tigers will keep a foot on the gas to keep Brown pledged, but it's the Texas A&M Aggies appearing to pick up momentum as of late.
