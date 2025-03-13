The Buzz: Five-Star LSU Football Target, Alabama EDGE Locks in Visit with the Tigers
Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones has locked in a visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers football staff for this weekend, according to On3 Sports.
Jones, the No. 1 ranked prospect in Alabama, headlines a loaded Visitors List for Saturday's Spring Camp practice in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and Penn State, among several others, as his recruitment process remains scorching hot.
Jones is the No. 2 rated EDGE in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 15 overall prospect in the rising senior class with all eyes on his process.
Now, Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have an opportunity to meet with the coveted edge rusher face-to-face this weekend in Baton Rouge.
Jones remains a priority for the program with the 2026 Recruiting Cycle heating up for the purple and gold.
Along with the five-star heading to The Boot, LSU will also have double-digit targets in attendance for the Tigers' Saturday Spring Camp practice.
One Name to Know: Top-5 QB Bowe Bentley
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley will be in Baton Rouge this weekend taking in the scenes of Spring Camp.
Bentley, who's now rated as a Top-5 signal-caller in America, is in the midst of an impressive offseason with multiple schools expressing interest.
The fast-rising prospect out of the Lone Star State has been on a hot streak as of late after reeling in scholarships from a myriad of programs including Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior season where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
He's now seen his ranking skyrocket to the No. 5 overall quarterback in America, according to On3 Sports' latest recruiting rankings update.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, Bentley's hot streak continues with the LSU Tigers entering the mix after extending an offer in early February.
The youngster has now locked in five visits for the spring, according to On3 Sports, with LSU getting one of their own.
Bentley will be in Baton Rouge this Saturday to check in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers for a visit.
The Visit Schedule:
- Oklahoma Sooners: March 8
- LSU Tigers: March 15
- Ohio State: March 19
- Florida State Seminoles: March 22
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: March 29
It's a significant stretch in Bentley's recruitment as he begins navigating finalists while setting up an official visit schedule for the summer.
