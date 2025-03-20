The Buzz: LSU Football Trending on the Recruiting Trail for Prized Targets
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle following the commitment of five-star wide receiver, Tristen Keys, on Wednesday afternoon.
Kelly and Co. are up to seven commitments in the rising-senior class with multiple immediate impact pieces pledged to the program as it currently stands.
With Keys going public with a decision, it sent shockwaves across the college football recruiting scene with the Tigers looking to carry the momentum into the remainder of the spring and summer months.
We've seen expert picks be logged for the LSU program across the last few months with multiple five-stars receiving predictions to land in Baton Rouge.
Three "Trending" Targets" 2026 Class Edition
Ethan "Boobie" Feaster: Top-Five Wide Receiver
Feaster recently reclassified from the 2027 cycle into the 2026 cycle in February where he was formerly rated as the No. 1 receiver in the rising-junior class.
Now, despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in his new class.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. He'll skip his junior campaign and lock in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class last month, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
Brian Kelly's Tigers are standing out to Feaster as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason after expediting his prep career.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
The Official Visits:
- Miami Hurricanes: May 30 - June 1
- USC Trojans: June 6-8
- Texas A&M: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
After taking in Baton Rouge last weekend for an unofficial visit, Feaster will be back in The Boot for an official visit in June to round out his recruitment process, but the LSU Tigers are trending.
On3 Sports recruiting experts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons logged predictions for Feaster to end up in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class.
The elite-level receiver would be a monstrous addition to the program's haul in the rising senior class. He's a proven pass catcher with the intangibles poised to take over the next level.
Blaine Bradford: No. 1 Safety in America
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High five-star Blaine Bradford ranks as the No. 1 safety in America heading into his senior campaign with programs across the country pushing for his services.
The longtime LSU Tigers target has Brian Kelly's program in the mix as he begins navigating a rigorous recruiting stretch this offseason.
Bradford, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder right down the road from LSU, has the Tigers heavily in the mix alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns.
Now, with spring vastly approaching, the top-ranked safety will see his recruitment process begin to heat up with the trio of Power Four schools swinging for the fences.
Kelly and Co. have proven they will build a wall around Louisiana on the recruiting trail and the 2026 cycle is no different.
The Louisiana native has now set three official visits for this summer with a commitment timeline in mind.
- Texas Longhorns: June 6-8
- Ohio State Buckeyes: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
On3 Sports Recruiting Expert Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction for LSU to win out for Bradford last fall.
Lamar Brown: No. 1 IOL in America
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the No. 1 prep player in Bayou State while playing his prep ball for Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab.
The sought-after Louisiana prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies are the pair of schools that are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
Brown ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, but has aspirations of playing on defense in college. He's been vocal about the chance to do so and it's clear LSU is providing that opportunity.
He's also set his official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers receiving the final visit of his process during the weekend of June 20-22, he told On3 Sports.
