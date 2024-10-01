The Buzz: The Latest on the No. 1 Prospect in America, LSU's Recruiting Push
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff have wrapped up a pivotal recruiting month after bringing in several five-star prospects for official visits in September.
Mulkey and Co. hosted prospects, hopped on flights to hold in-person visits and more last month after solidifying their 2025 Recruiting Big Board.
Now, the targets are set after shaking up the board and taking their foot off the gas for the No. 1 player in America.
The Latest on LSU's Recruiting Push:
The Buzz: Aaliyah Chavez and her Recruitment
Mulkey and the LSU staff are no longer recruiting the No. 1 prospect in America, Aaliyah Chavez, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports first reported.
Chavez, who's a gem of a prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Class, took an unofficial visit to LSU over the summer where the Tigers began gaining traction.
Now, LSU will take its foot off the gas in her recruitment with Chavez's camp requesting an NIL package surpassing the $1 million mark, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
It's a number the LSU staff isn't willing to match with Texas and Texas Tech now looking to be the frontrunners for her services.
Over the summer, Chavez narrowed her list to LSU, Texas, Tech Tech, UCLA, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Now, LSU has exited the conversation and will continue shifting focus elsewhere.
With a pair of five-star commitments on board already in the 2025 cycle, Mulkey and Co. have their sights set on more blue-chippers.
LSU Holds In-Home Visits With Pair of Top 2025 Prospects
Five-Star LSU Commit Bella Hines
Last weekend, the LSU staff held an in-home visit with five-star commitment Bella Hines, sources told LSU Tigers On SI.
Hines, a Top 25 prospect in the 2025 class, revealed a commitment to Mulkey and the Tigers in April after the staff turned up the heat.
The New Mexico native is an elite-level bucket-getter who's shined on both the high school scene and AAU schedule over the summer.
Mulkey has proven to be one of the top recruiters in college basketball with high hopes in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
“In this business, you’re going to win some of those battles and you’re going to lose some,” Kim Mulkey said in February. “The crazy thing is you never know why a recruit chooses a school. Sometimes it’s close to home, sometimes it’s the players on the team, sometimes it’s being able to play quickly. Now, after being here for three years, it’s good to be a part of the conversation. Now, I don’t like just being in the top five. I don’t want to chase a wild goose, I want a legit shot at you.
"I think as we grow as a staff, I don’t care about numbers in front of kids’ names. There are so many overrated kids, then you watch those that don’t have a number in front of their names and they have great careers. I’m more into doing our homework, seeing who we like and let’s go after them and quickly eliminate those we don’t have a shot at."
Grace Knox: No. 8 Prospect in America
LSU held an in-home visit with the Top 10 player in America last week, sources told LSU Tigers On SI, with the program turning up the heat for the West coast star.
Knox released her finalists consisting of LSU, Texas, USC and Tennessee with all four looking to get her in town for official visits this fall.
The California native has four official visits locked in with the LSU Tigers getting the first crack at the five-star in early September. Following her trip to Baton Rouge, Knox wil visit to Texas (Sept. 14), USC (Sept. 28) and Tennessee (Oct. 28) before looking to reveal a commitment decision.
The 6-foot-2 forward is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2025 class due to her elite ability to get shots off the dribble. A coveted target, Mulkey and Co. are ramping up the heat for one of the top players in America now taking an official visit to LSU and getting an in-home visit all in a two-week span.
The Recent Commitment: Divine Bourrage
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff landed a commitment from the No. 5 prospect in America: Divine Bourrage.
Bourrage went public with a decision three weeks ago following an official visit to Baton Rouge in early September.
The Top 5 player in the 2025 class gives Mulkey and Co. their second commitment in the current recruiting class with the program reeling in the high-profile target. She joins Top 25 prospect Bella Hines as the pair of commitments in the cycle.
Bourrage, a 5-foot-10 guard out of Iowa, made her way to LSU earlier this month on an official visit alongside a pair of Top 10 players in America.
She was joined by Zakiyah Johnson, the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle, and Grace Knox, the No. 8 rated recruit.
The five-star trio was wined and dined by the LSU staff with photoshoots, taking in LSU football's home opener and more during the multi-day stay.
Now, the program's recruiting efforts continue paying off after securing a commitment from the top-ranked prospect in town just days ago.
With Bourrage on board, the Tigers have now added their second commitment in the 2025 cycle with a pair of Top 10 prospects remaining on their radar.
Pair of 2025 Stars to Keep Tabs On:
Zakiyah Johnson: No. 7 Player in America
The 6-foot guard out of Kentucky is a player the LSU staff continues raving about with the No. 7 prospect in America also arriving in Baton Rouge earlier this month for an official visit.
LSU, South Carolina, Louisville and Kentucky are the heavy hitters in this one with Louisville becoming a threat in her recruitment, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
But the Tigers are beginning to position themselves well for the elite-level bucket-getter.
When it comes to Johnson, the in-state schools of Kentucky and Louisville are turning up the heat, but the general feel is that the Tigers are making up ground here.
This month's visit was a slam dunk and she was clearly engaged from start to finish. From social media posts to having fun with the current players, the general "vibe" was positive for Johnson. LSU has taken a big stride in her recruitment, but she will also take here fair share of trips here.
Ayla McDowell: No. 20 prospect in America
The 2025 prospect took an official visit to LSU two weeks ago for the weekend of the LSU vs. UCLA football game.
Now, after the multi-day stay, the Bayou Bengals are keeping their foot on the gas for her services.
McDowell, a Top 25 prospect in America, caught up with the staff, held a one-on one with Mulkey, checked out a game day in Tiger Stadium on Saturday and more before she departed after a three-day stay.
The 6-foot-2 wing is a versatile prospect with several top programs in her ear. Now, the LSU Tigers got a crack at the coveted target last weekend with McDowell making her way to Louisiana for an official.
