The Buzz: The Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America Jonah Williams
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are heavily in the mix for the No. 1 safety in America with Jonah Williams set to reveal a commitment decision on Saturday, August 24th.
The Galveston (Tex.) Ball safety will choose between LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon and USC in the coming days with the Bayou Bengals ramping up their push.
Williams will reveal a final decision and go public at 6:30pm CT from Kermit Courville Stadium.
The five-star has kept his recruitment close to the vest over the last three weeks after wrapping up an eventful summer, but what's the latest buzz surrounding Williams' recruitment?
LSU Tigers
The LSU staff has worked overtime in this recruitment. A source told LSU Tigers On SI that the staff and Williams' camp spoke at length earlier this week with the program continuing to remain in contact with the five-star phenom.
It's important to note that Williams is being pursued as a dual-sport athlete at each of his final five choices. For LSU, this works in their favor.
LSU has utilized head coach Jay Johnson as a recruiting tool in this one. He's widely known for his excellence in the recruiting game and isn't shying away from the competition in this one either.
Johnson has visited with Williams and has ramped up his push to get this one across the finish line, but it will be a battle until the buzzer. Texas and Texas A&M are doing their due diligence in this one.
LSU knows the NIL ballpark this one will be in and have made that clear. Now, with a decision a few days out, the Bayou Bengals are near the top in this one.
Depending on who you ask, it's an LSU vs. Texas battle or an LSU vs. Texas A&M fight. Most firmly have LSU in this one no matter who the other program at the top is.
Texas Longhorns
The Longhorns have ramped up their push for Williams significantly over the last few months. A school that appeared to be on the outside looking in, Texas has become a top contender for the five-star.
Now, down the stretch, they've continued working the phone lines and are a heavy hitter in this one alongside the Aggies.
Once the Longhorns made the coaching hire on the baseball front with head coach Jim Schlossnagle, it made Williams take a harder look at the program.
Schlossnagle, the former head coach at Texas A&M, has stayed in touch with Williams and the relationship is what ultimately got the No. 1 safety to Austin for a late visit in July.
Williams hopped in the car and made the drive over to the Texas campus on the final weekend of July. He checked in with the football staff and gave them the chance to give their pitch.
It's clear, the Longhorns are going deep into their bag of tricks for Williams and are swining for the fences down the stretch.
Texas A&M Aggies
The Aggies were seemingly the frontrunner for much of Williams' recruitment. Though we've seen crystal balls placed in favor of several programs, there was always significant buzz for the top-ranked defensive back to ultimately land in AggieLand.
Although there remains contact, LSU and Texas are beginning to make noise here down the stretch here.
With the departure of Schlossnagle on the baseball front, Williams then took an unofficial visit to Texas for the final weeekend of July.
The Aggies will also look to make a move in the final 72 hours of his recruitment in what appears to be a three-horse race between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.
