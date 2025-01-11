The Latest on the No. 1 Available Transfer Safety, Prized LSU Football Target
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff remain on the hunt for help in the safety room this offseason after hosting a pair of priority transfers this week.
It's no secret the program is need need of more competition in the defensive backfield after losing multiple safeties this offseason including starters Sage Ryan and Major Burns.
With the cornerback room restocked and ready for the 2025 season, attention has shifted to the safety room with targets emerging via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Kelly and Co. hosted Auburn defensive back Keionte Scott for a multi-day stay beginning on Monday where he soaked in the scenes of Death Valley until Wednesday.
The coveted transfer entered the portal after three seasons with the Tigers where he totaled 113 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.
Prior to his trip to LSU, Scott checked in with the USC Trojans and Houston Cougars for official visits their programs.
Scott ultimately committed to Willie Fritz and Houston on Friday.
But Scott wasn't the only defensive back transfer in Baton Rouge this week.
The Buzz: North Carolina State's Tamarcus Cooley
LSU hosted the No. 1 available safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal this week with North Carolina State's Tamarcus Cooley making his way to Baton Rouge on Wednesday.
The highest-rated defensive player on the North Carolina State squad in 2024, Cooley departed the Wolfpack program after logging 30 tackles, nine passes broken, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles last season.
Cooley spent his first season with the Maryland Terrapins in 2023 prior to heading to North Carolina State in 2024.
He immediately caught the eye of head coach Dave Doeren midway through the season as a key contributor as a redshirt-freshman.
"He played really well in a lot of ways," Doeren said of the redshirt-freshman safety. "In the box, setting edges, fitting in the run. Then in coverage he had number of pass breakups. He had the big interception at the end of the game. He did a good job fitting a lot of formations and surface areas. There's a lot going on there communication-wise on motions. For a young guy to have to manage all that, it was impressive."
Now, he's become one of the most coveted players available in the portal with the LSU program rolling out the red carpet this week.
Originally slated to make his way to town on Thursday, Cooley came to Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a multi-day stay that wrapped up on Friday.
Cooley has two visits under his belt as of Saturday: Ole Miss and LSU.
He took a trip to Oxford where he checked in with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday and Monday. From there, he went to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay with LSU.
With Ole Miss and LSU in the rearview mirror, Cooley isn't done yet taking visits.
The No. 1 available safety in the portal is currently on a visit with the Kentucky Wildcats, he shared via social media, with the program also hosting his brother.
Cooley's brother, Trevion, spent two seasons with the Louisville Cardinals followed by two seasons with Georgia Tech. The 5-foot-10 running back has logged 1,009 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 215 carries during his college career. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
The visit schedule included the Missouri Tigers set to get Cooley in for a visit, but as it stands, the trip to Columbia may not happen.
Cooley has now visited LSU, Ole Miss and Kentucky with the trio of Southeastern Conference programs battling it out for his services.
The decision timeline will be short following his trip to Lexington. The spring semester for universities will begin on Monday with Cooley having a limited timeframe to decide.
The top-ranked safety remains at the top of LSU's Transfer Portal Big Board with the Tigers set to fight against Ole Miss and Kentucky down the stretch.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.