The LSU Football Early-Enrollees: 2025 Offensive Line Signees Heading to Campus
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have been scorching hot on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks with the program navigating the NCAA Transfer Portal, player retention and the 2025 Signing Class.
Now, with the hectic recruiting stretch in the rearview mirror, Kelly and Co. have begun finalizing the roster for next season.
LSU has reeled in 14 newcomers via the Transfer Portal along with a Top-10 2025 Recruiting Class.
For the 2025 cycle, all members of the class put pen to paper on National Signing Day on Dec. 4 with the commitments making it official.
LSU will return from winter break next Monday with double-digit signees set to make their way to Baton Rouge as early-enrollees with a key position group getting all the pledges to campus.
Offensive line coach Brad Davis signed four players in the 2025 class with immediate impact potential.
Now, all four will be heading to campus in the coming days as early-enrollees, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
Meet the Offensive Line Early-Enrollees:
Solomon Thomas: No. 2 IOL in America
The LSU Bio: "Outstanding 5-star offensive lineman from Raines High School in Jacksonville, Fla … Consensus 5-star ranking … Listed as the No. 2 interior offensive line prospect and No. 32 overall nationally in the On3 composite … Ranked as the No. 1 overall high school talent in the state of Florida for the Class of 2025 … Ranked as high as No. 13 overall nationally by ESPN … Helped team to team to a 10-2 mark and the regional semifinals of the state playoffs as a junior … As a senior, team went undefeated during the regular season and captured the No. 1 seed in the Florida 3A playoff bracket … Named to the 2024 Florida-Times Union Super 11 … Excels in track and field, winning the Florida 2A state title in the discus as a sophomore in 2023 with a throw of 51.35m … Claimed second place in the discus in 2A state meet in 2024 with a toss of 49.55 … Coached by Donovan Masline."
Carius Curne: No. 4 IOL in America
The LSU Bio: "Joins the Tigers as the one of the top-rated interior linemen nationally in the Class of 2025 … Ranked the No. 1 overall player in the state of Arkansas … Prepped at Marion High School … Ranked as high as No. 29 overall nationally by On3 and the No. 2 player at his position nationwide … A consensus 4-star prospect who is ranked No. 51 overall nationally, No. 4 at his position and No. 1 in the state of Arkansas in the On3 composite … Helped team to a 7-win season in 2024 … Didn’t play organized football until his freshman year of high school … Played on both sides of the ball in high school … As a junior, helped Marion to an 8-3 record and a second-place district finish … In junior season, graded out at 90 percent with 52 knockdowns … Added 2 sacks in limited action on defensive line … First-team 6A East All-State selection as a junior in 2023 … Also a member of high school’s track and field team where he competes in shotput … Selected for the West team of the Navy All-American Bowl in 2025 … Played for head coach Lance Clark."
Tyler Miller: Consensus 4-Star OL
The LSU Bio: "One of the top players in the state of Mississippi and listed among the best interior offensive line prospects nationally … Joins the Tigers after a decorated high school career at Laurel High School in Laurel, Miss … Gifted all-around athlete who also excels on the basketball court … A consensus 4-star prospect in the On3 composite … Rated with 4-stars from all of the national recruiting sites … Ranked as high as the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Mississippi by Rivals … Highest overall national rating is No. 67 by Rivals … Listed No. 168 nationally, No. 11 at his position and No. 6 overall in Mississippi in the On3 composite … As a junior in 2023, helped Laurel win the Class 5A South State Championship before falling to West Point in the state title game … Also throws the shot put … Coached by Ryan Earnest."
Brett Bordelon: Top OL in Louisiana
The LSU Bio: "One of Louisiana’s top prospects in the Class of 2025 … Joins older brother Bo Bordelon on the LSU roster in 2025 … A consensus 3-star prospect from New Orleans powerhouse Isidore Newman … Ranked as high as the No. 15 overall prospect in Louisiana according to Rivals and No. 23 by On3 … In the On3 composite, rated No. 21 overall in Louisiana and No. 51 nationally at his position … Rivals has him ranked No. 31 at his position nationally, the highest of all of the recruiting services … Two-time first-team 2A All-State in 2022 and 2023 … 4-year starter at Newman becoming only the second player in school history to start all 4 seasons of high school … Dad Ben Bordelon played football at LSU from 1993-96, starting 31 games on the offensive line and earning All-SEC honors as a senior in 1996 … He later went on to play one season (1997) with the San Diego Chargers in the NFL, appearing in 16 games with 2 starts … Coached by Nelson Stewart."
LSU has already seen a trio of 2025 signees join the program in Baton Rouge as the Tigers worked through Texas Bowl preparation last month:
- DJ Pickett: No. 1 CB in America
- Harlem Berry: No. 1 RB in America
- Damien Shanklin: 4-star EDGE
Now, double-digit early-enrollees will make their way to town in the coming days with the chance to get acclimated to college life before spring camp in March.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.