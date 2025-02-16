The LSU Football Flip Targets: Tigers Pursuing Multiple Committed 2026 Quarterbacks
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have all eyes on the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program beginning to turn up the heat on multiple quarterback targets in the class.
After wrapping up the 2025 cycle without a signal-caller following the Bryce Underwood saga, Kelly and Co. have shifted focus towards adding a quarterback in next year's class.
The recruiting trail has been scorching hot as of late with multiple targets revealing commitments elsewhere, but it hasn't stopped the Bayou Bengals from pursuing quarterbacks pledged to other schools.
Which signal-callers is LSU turning up the heat for and staying in contact with in next year's cycle?
The LSU Tigers Flip Targets:
No. 1: Jonas Williams - Oregon Ducks Commitment
Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East four-star quarterback Jonas Williams verbally committed to the Oregon Ducks in August of 2024 with Dan Lanning and Co. snagging one of America's top talents.
The No. 1 rated prospect in Illinois, and No. 7 quarterback in the nation, Williams remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The coveted quarterback recently wrapped up a junior campaign where he tossed for 2,926 yards and 42 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He completed 67.8 percent of his passes and logged another seven scores on the ground.
Now, despite verbally committing to Lanning and the Oregon Ducks last August, it hasn't stopped the top programs from reaching out to the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan remaining in contact with the prized quarterback.
“I really like Coach (Joe) Sloan,” Williams told On3 Sports. Sloan took a trip to visit with the coveted quarterback and his family when coaches were on the road last month.
“LSU is always a powerhouse in the SEC. Even though they had a down year this year they were still a good team. I expect and they have big expectations coming into next year. It’s a great offense, great staff and they always got dogs on the team.”
According to On3 Sports, LSU is "firmly in the mix" for Williams' services despite being committed to the Ducks as it stands.
“Oregon pursuing Jared Curtis [No. 1 QB in America] while having a quarterback committed, and a very highly-ranked one at that, in Jonas Williams was newsworthy,” On3 Sports' Shea Dixon said on ‘The Inside Scoop’ earlier this week.
“I think it’s just as newsworthy now that Williams is openly talking about taking visits to two schools: Southern Cal and LSU. He’s visited before, but now it’s going to be about getting back there and then setting up official visits.”
No. 2: Jake Fette - Arizona State Sun Devils Commitment
El Paso (Tex.) Del Valle quarterback Jake Fette has become a household name in the 2026 Recruiting Class with SEC programs beginning to extend scholarships his way.
Fette, a current Arizona State commit, has reeled in offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and other talented programs as he gears up for his senior campaign.
Now, LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has extended a scholarship offer to Fette with the Tigers getting in the mix.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils in September, but it hasn't stopped the "Who's Who" of college football from remaining in contact.
The youngster burst on the scene as a sophomore in 2023 after throwing for over 2,400 yards and 27 touchdowns with only five interceptions on the season. He also ran for over 340 yards and an additional 13 scores.
Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2024 and he carried the momentum into a pivotal season for his recruitment.
The dynamic signal-caller tossed for 2,488 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air. He also added 589 yards and 11 more scores on the ground while showcasing his mobility.
Fette led his squad to an undefeated regular season in 2024 while becoming the "franchise quarterback" for Del Valle.
Now, despite remaining committed to Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils, other programs have turned up the heat with the LSU Tigers getting in the mix with an offer dished out.
No. 3: Dia Bell - Texas Longhorns Commitment
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star quarterback Dia Bell remains a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene despite verbally committing to the Texas Longhorns last June.
Bell went public with a decision after taking several visits over the summer with the LSU Tigers receiving one as well.
It's no secret LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan is a recruiting guru, and despite missing on Bell over the summer, he remains in his ear.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Sunshine State ranks as the No. 2 quarterback in America with an offer list that includes the "Who's Who" of college football.
LSU, Alabama, Texas and most recently Georgia have all extended scholarships to Bell throughout his process on the recruiting scene.
Bell is the son of former NBA star Raja Bell, and despite handling business on the court, his bread and butter is on the gridiron.
“My dad always encouraged me to play all sports so I could figure out what I liked the best,” Bell told Sports Illustrated prior to his junior season. “I played soccer, baseball, tennis, basketball and football when I was younger. My dad said that he would support me in whatever my passion was. Sports or not.
"I always liked both football and basketball growing up. My family are big football fans. My grandfather played wide receiver in college and worked in the athletic department at the University of Miami when they were winning national championships. I put on pads for the first time when I was in third grade, and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
After throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore in high school, it was clear football was his calling with multiple Power Four schools turning up the heat for his services.
The Texas Longhorns hold the commitment, but LSU and Georgia remain in his ear, according to On3 Sports' Chad Simmons.
During a segment on ESPN 104.5 this week, On3 Sports' Shea Dixon also added that LSU is still keeping contact with Bell and his camp as they push for the coveted signal-caller.
"Dia Bell they have been on forever out of American Heritage," Dixon said. "They've landed guys out of Fort Lauderdale before, but he's committed to Texas right now. It's going to take a flip."
