The LSU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Names to Watch, Decision Dates and Top Lists
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are in the midst of a massive recruiting stretch with the top prospects in America rotating in and out of Baton Rouge.
After securing a pair of commitments over the last three days, it's jumpstarted what is expected to be a busy next few weeks on the recruiting trail for Kelly's program.
LSU currently holds the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle and the No. 1 class in the SEC, according to On3 Sports.
But as the dust continues settling after a busy June of official visits, business is set to be booming on "The Trail" for the Bayou Bengals.
Here are a few prospects on the LSU 2025 Big Board, decision dates, and who could pop next for the Tigers:
THE HOT BOARD:
Damien Shanklin: EDGE
The four-star EDGE took a visit to Death Valley in early June with defensive line coaches Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples making a major move.
The No. 1 prospect out of Indiana, LSU is going out of their southern region recruiting realm, but they have quickly circled Shanklin as one of their top EDGE prospects in the 2025 cycle.
Now, with a visit to Baton Rouge wrapped up, LSU is surging for the coveted Indiana native.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for LSU to win out for Shanklin's services with his recruitment process ramping up.
For LSU, they've now hosted Shanklin for a much-needed official visit with the four-star talent still set to visit other programs. The Tigers will have to fend off Ohio State, among others, but appear to be the team to beat here.
Zion Williams: Defensive Line
The coveted defensive lineman is viewed as a gem by the LSU staff with this program rolling out the red carpet during his official visit this month. Williams made his way to Baton Rouge in early June for a multi-day stay.
The Texas native has the TCU Horned Frogs squarely in the mix, but fresh off of an official to LSU, he's set a commitment date for July 4th. LSU feels they're in the lead here with the clock ticking until a decision is made.
A 6-foot-4, 315-pound menace up front, Bo Davis and his recruiting team have circled Williams as a major priority down the stretch with the Tigers out in front for her services. Both Davis and Blake Baker have been pursuing Williams heavily as of late.
Xavier Ukponu: Defensive Line
Ukponu has had LSU near the top of his list over the last few months with the Tigers set to get an official visit this weekend.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder has LSU and and Arkansas pushing for his services down the stretch, but as of right now, the Tigers will get the final visit before Ukponu shuts down his recruitment.
A Texas native, Davis continues his pursuit of the top talents in the Lone Star State.
Jhase Thomas: Defensive Back
Destrehan (LA.) defensive back Jhase Thomas has been dreaming of an offer from LSU over the last few years, and after an impressive showing at LSU's Elite Camp a week ago, his dream became a reality,
After chasing an offer from his hometown school, Thomas earned a scholarship from Brian Kelly and the Tigers.
The 2025 defensive back has been on LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen's radar after several unofficial trips to Baton Rouge.
Heading into the summer, it was expected that if Thomas showed out during camps in Death Valley, the offer would be close.
Last week, the moment happened.
Thomas reportedly logged a pair of 40-yard dashes in the 4.4 range while piecing together an impressive all-around performance during drill work.
LSU has developed an efficient Destrehan to Baton Rouge pipeline over the years with the most recent success story coming from Justin Jefferson.
Jesse Harold: EDGE
The 6-foot-5, 207 pound edge rusher officially visited LSU in June with the Tigers immediately picking up steam following the trip to Louisiana.
Harold, a Top 100 prospect in America, has LSU squarely in the mix alongside the likes of Texas A&M, Illinois and Colorado.
We've seen recruiting experts log their predictions for the Tigers to win out here. Can LSU lock in the coveted defensive lineman who's quickly rising on the recruiting scene?
Brandon Brown: Defensive Lineman
LSU hosted four of their top defensive line targets in early June with Damien Shanklin (No. 5 EDGE), Zion Williams (coveted DL), Dilan Battle (3-star DL) and Brandon Brown (4-star DL) coming to town.
Brown, a Texas Longhorns commitment, arrived in Baton Rouge for a multi-day where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of Death Valley alongside several prized 2025 targets.
In town for official visits included DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB), Kaliq Lockett (No. 2 WR) and Jaime Ffrench (No. 4 WR). For Brown, he had the chance to build relationships with the top targets on LSU's radar.
Now, the dust has begun to settle.
After the visit, LSU began to separate themselves from the pack, trending for the current SEC commitment.
Shortly after the visit, On3 Sports recruiting analyst Billy Embody logged a prediction for LSU to flip Brown from his Texas pledge.
DJ Pickett: Cornerback
The Bayou Bengals continue ramping up their push for the top-ranked cornerback in the 2025 class, DJ Pickett, with the coveted target taking his official visit the weekend of May 31.
The No. 1 defensive back in the 2025 cycle has already made his way to "The Boot" to check out the scenes of Death Valley three times this calendar year with Raymond and Co. doing their due diligence for the top target.
After a visit in February, Pickett arrived in Baton Rouge for another unofficial visit during the weekend of March 8 alongside several coveted recruits such as Bryce Underwood, Harlem Berry and Dakorien Moore, among others.
Then, the third visit came for the LSU Spring Game in April.
Now, all focus shifts to Pickett's fall schedule with several official visits now in the rearview mirror. It's been a busy stretch for the five-star defensive back, but LSU is busting out all the stops for the coveted Sunshine State native.
CJ Jimcoily: Cornerback
LSU brought in four-star cornerback CJ Jimcoily for an official visit to LSU last weekend with secondary coach Corey Raymond making an immediate impact in the sought-after defensive back's recruitment.
Now, the dust has settled and LSU is one of two finalists alongside Stanford battling for Jimcoily's services.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has LSU near the top of his list with sources close to the situation feeling confident in the Tigers sealing the deal.
Other Prospects To Keep Tabs On:
- Kaliq Lockett: Five-Star Wide Receiver
- Jaime Ffrench: Five-Star Wide Receiver
- Anquon Fegans: Four-Star Safety
- CJ Wiley: Four-Star Wide Receiver
The Decision Dates to Know:
- CJ Wiley (Four-Star Wide Receiver): June 25th
- Xavier Ukponu (Three-Star Defensive Tackle): June 29th
- Zion Williams (Four-Star Defensive Tackle): July 4th
- Anquon Fegans (Four-Star Safety): July 29th
- Damien Shanklin (Four-Star EDGE): August 29th
- Jaime Ffrench (Five-Star Wide Receiver): August 30th
