The LSU Football Recruiting Roundup: Latest Buzz on 'The Trail' for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff continue building towards the future of the program in Baton Rouge with success on the recruiting trail.
Kelly and Co. have seen significant success on "The Trail" as of late following the Tigers reeling in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class alongside a Top-10 Signing Class in the 2025 cycle.
Now, the staff is shifting focus towards adding talent for the long-term with LSU beginning to see dominos fall in both the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Cycles.
This week, the program received positive news in both cycles after adding a commitment while being named finalists for multiple priority targets.
What's the latest buzz on the recruiting scene?
The LSU Recruiting Roundup:
The Newest LSU Commitment: OL Brysten Martinez
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Thursday, he revealed via social media.
Martinez, the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in America, is a Top-75 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder selected the Tigers over a myriad of SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Martinez has been a frequent visitor to Baton Rouge with his high school program competing less than 30 minutes away from Tiger Stadium.
Now, the coveted offensive tackle joins LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class with the chance to continue elevating the groups status heading into a pivotal spring and summer stretch.
Martinez joins New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton offensive lineman Jalan Chapman as the pair of 2026 commitments in the trenches.
LSU a Finalist for Prized Quarterback: Trae Taylor
Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic quarterback Trae Taylor has carved out a path as one of the top young signal-callers on the prep scene.
Taylor, who's fresh off of an impressive sophomore campaign for his high school squad, has put America on notice after gaining a myriad of offers.
The touted quarterback has hauled in nearly 40 college offers following his two seasons with Carmel Catholic, and with a pivotal offseason ahead, he's trimmed his list.
Taylor has revealed his finalists with the LSU Tigers joining Texas A&M, Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is working through his process at a rapid pace after locking in on a handful of scholsl, but he's also ready to knock the recruiting process out of the way.
Taylor told On3 Sports that he plans to verbally commit to a program this summer on June 6th.
No. 1 WR in 2027 Cycle Reclassifies: Boobie Feaster
Desoto (Tex.) five-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster has quickly cemented his status as a blue-chip prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Class.
Feaster, the No. 1 wideout in the cycle, is fresh off of a dominant sophomore campaign where he put the country on notice after hauling in a myriad of offers.
LSU, Oregon, USC and Texas, among others, have Feaster's attention as he locks in an offer list full of the "Who's Who" of college football.
But Feaster is switching things up now.
The coveted wideout has elected to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and graduate high school a year early.
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
LSU a Finalist for Coveted Lineman: Ben Mubenga
Buford (Ga.) offensive lineman Ben Mubenga has quickly become a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene following an impressive junior campaign.
Mubenga, the younger brother of current LSU offensive lineman Paul Mubenga, has built a dominant offer list as of late.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound 2026 prospect holds offers from the likes of LSU, Florida State and Arkansas, among others, with multiple schools turning up the heat.
One of the program remaining in Mubenga's ear during a pivotal offseason: The LSU Tigers.
Brian Kelly and Co. have Mubenga on their radar as an option in the rising-senior class.
It's no secret LSU is a team to watch in his recruitment with Mubenga's older brother, Paul, set to enter his third season with the program.
The elder Mubenga just wrapped his his redshirt-freshman campaign where he earned significant playing time down the stretch of the season.
Following an injury to left guard Garrett Dellinger, it was Mubenga who stepped in the mix as the program's go-to left guard alongside Will Campbell in the trenches.
Now, with the eldest brother returning for the 2025 season, the LSU program is turning up the heat for his younger brother, Ben.
[Ben] Mubenga recently revealed his five finalists with LSU making the cut alongside the Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, Louisvillle Cardinals and North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Now, he's set an official visit schedule, according to Rivals:
- LSU Tigers: May 30-June 1
- Arkansas Razorbacks: June 6-9
- NC State Wolfpack: June 13-15
- Florida State Seminoles: June 20-22
Mississippi WR Set to Visit LSU: O'Mari Johnson
Wesson (Miss.) Jackson Academy four-star wide receiver O'Mari Johnson continues cruising up the rankings in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as one of the top wideouts in the class.
Johnson, a Top-10 rated prospect in Mississippi, has reeled in offers from the "Who's Who" of college football following a standout junior campaign with his prep squad.
LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Florida State, among others, extended scholarships his way with his recruitment process beginning to ramp up.
Now, the 6-foot-1, 170-pounder is ready to lock in visits for the spring with the LSU Tigers securing one of their own.
It's no secret Brian Kelly and Co. recruit the border states with force and Johnson has quickly become a recruit on the program's radar.
Johnson will take a visit to Baton Rouge for an official visit along with trips to see the Tulane Green Wave, Arkansas Razorbacks, Missouri Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs. Rivals first reported the programs receiving visits.
The coveted wideout will begin locking in dates for his trips with the Bayou Bengals quickly becoming a program in the mix.
