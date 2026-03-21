Texas vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 2nd Round

The Texas Longhorns parlayed a First Four win against NC State into a Round of 32 appearance after upsetting the BYU Cougars on Thursday. They have their work cut out for them on Saturday when they take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who have lost just three games all season.

Gonzaga got the win against Kennesaw State, but it didn't come easily for the Bulldogs, winning by a final score of 73-64. They're going to have to have a better performance against the Longhorns if they want to return to the Sweet 16.

Texas vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Texas +5.5 (-102)

Gonzaga -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Texas +205

Gonzaga -255

Total

OVER 147.5 (-110)

UNDER 147.5 (-110)

Texas vs. Gonzaga How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 21

Game Time: 7:10 pm ET

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): TrueTV/TBS

Texas Record: 20-14

Gonzaga Record: 31-3

Texas vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

Texas is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 5-2 in Texas' last seven games

Texas is 1-4 ATS in its last five games vs. Gonzaga

The UNDER is 7-0 in Gonzaga's last seven games

Gonzaga is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. SEC opponents

Texas vs. Gonzaga Best Prop Bet

Mario Saint-Supery 2+ Made Threes (-106)

Gonzaga doesn't shoot a ton of three-point shots, but when they do, they typically turn to Mario Saint-Supery, who's hitting them at a clip of 41.6% this season. They may want to rely on his perimeter shooting a bit more in this game considering they're face a Longhorns team that ranks 269th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Texas vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick

I'm going to lay the points with Gonzaga in this matchup. Not only do the Bulldogs have better overall numbers on both sides of the court, including leading the nation in defensive efficiency, but they also have a stylistic advantage against the Longhorns.

Some teams have found success attacking the perimeter of Gonzaga, but trying to score from two-point range has been a disaster. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, the majority of their shots come from two-point range. Gonzaga ranks 14th in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage (46.1%).

The Longhorns rank 229th in the country in defensive efficiency, so if they find themselves in a defensive battle against Gonzaga, it's not going to end well for them.

Pick: Gonzaga -5.5 (-120)

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