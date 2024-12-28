The Rundown: LSU Football Now Holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class

#LSU now holds the No. 1 portal class with 8 Top-100 signees.



- No. 1 EDGE: Patrick Payton

- No. 1 IOL: Braelin Moore

- No. 2 CB: Mansoor Delane

- No. 5 WR: Nic Anderson

- No. 6 IOL: Josh Thompson

- No. 7 EDGE: Jack Pyburn

- No. 8 WR: Barion Brown

- No. 8 CB: Ja’Keem Jackson pic.twitter.com/9LO9p1n5Sw