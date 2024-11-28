The Three Most Important Recruits LSU Football Must Lock in on Early Signing Day
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are working around the clock with the Early Signing Period less than one week away.
Kelly and Co. boast the No. 6 Recruiting Class in America, but after losing a commitment from the top-ranked prospect in the cycle, Bryce Underwood, the program will look to hold on to its key pieces down the stretch.
Underwood made the decision to flip his pledge to the Michigan Wolverines last Thursday after the program reportedly pieced together an NIL package north of $10.5 million.
The decision sent shockwaves across the recruiting scene with programs immediately shifting attention towards LSU's 2025 class in hopes to poach the current commitments.
It's no secret LSU's class was and still is in a "vulnerable" state with the recent news of Underwood's flip.
Now, it's imperative the Tigers lock in the current commitments with the Early Signing Period kicking off next Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Who's shut down their recruitment and will put pen to paper with the program next week? Which players will this program work around the clock for until Wednesday?
The "Locked In" Commitments:
Kade Phillips: 5-Star Cornerback
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower cornerback Kade Phillips flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers in August after the program turned up the heat down the stretch.
Phillips, the No. 4 ranked cornerback in America, reached five-star status in the latest recruiting rankings after a dominant senior campaign.
Now, the coveted prospect has shut down his recruitment and will sign with the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period, he tells LSU Tigers On SI.
"I'm just ready to get to Baton Rouge," Phillips said.
There were recent reports circulating that Phillips was set to travel to the Texas Longhorns last Saturday with Steve Sarkisian and Co. pushing for him to flip back to the program.
Phillips confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI that he was not visiting Texas last weekend and remained home on Saturday. The five-star will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit with LSU to round out his recruitment process.
JT Lindsey: No. 2 Running Back in Louisiana
Alexandria High (La.) four-star running back JT Lindsey revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on April 13 with Brian Kelly and Co. locking down his services.
Lindsey, the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana and a Top 10 back in America, received an offer from the Tigers and wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Now, after a dominant senior campaign, Lindsey has the entire country's attention after blossoming into a Top 10 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Class and skyrocketing to the No. 2 back in Louisiana.
After the news of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood backing off of his LSU commitment last week, it left the program in a "vulnerable" spot with programs pursuing LSU's other pledges.
That included Lindsey who quickly received phone calls from other top schools.
Lindsey confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that he will not be taking any visits elsewhere and will be signing with LSU on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period.
Lindsey has accumulated 1,950 yards this season with 27 total touchdowns. Now, he's cruising through the Louisiana playoffs with a state championship on his mind.
Charles Ross: No. 2 Linebacker in America
Houston (Tex.) North Shore four-star linebacker Charles Ross revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March after a visit to Baton Rouge.
Ross has been loyal to his LSU commitment since going public with a decision, and despite the recent news of former LSU commit Bryce Underwood flipping his pledge, he remains dialed in.
"I'm still 100% committed to LSU. I can't wait to get to work in January," Ross told LSU Tigers On SI.
The top-ranked linebacker in the 2025 Recruiting Class will sign with the LSU Tigers next Wednesday during the Early Signing Period before enrolling early in January.
Ross will take a return trip to Baton Rouge this weekend for LSU's Southeastern Conference showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners. It will be the final visit he takes before placing pen to paper on Wednesday where he will sign with LSU.
The Three Most Important Prospects to Get Signed:
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
Zephryhills (Fla.) five-star cornerback DJ Pickett, to this point, is the most important prospect LSU must get across the finish line with less than a week until the Early Signing Period.
A player that has been committed to the program since July, it hasn't stopped other heavy hitters from swinging for the fences in his recruitment.
The team to watch out for: The Miami Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes continue their push for the Sunshine State native, and despite continuing to reiterate his desire to play for LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, there is still dialogue between Pickett's camp and Miami.
It'll be interesting to see which direction Pickett goes in down the stretch, but he will be in Baton Rouge this weekend for a multi-day stay with LSU, a source confirmed.
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's five-star running back Harlem Berry became one of the first dominos to fall in LSU's direction after revealing a commitment to the Tigers in January.
Now, down the stretch, all signs point towards Berry locking things up and making it official during the Early Signing Period.
The Texas Longhorns and other top programs swung for the fences in Berry's recruitment, but a source familiar with his recruitment reiterated that all signs point to him signing with LSU on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Carius Curne: No. 2 IOL in America
Arkansas native Carius Curne ranks as the No. 1 prospect in the state with the LSU Tigers winning out for his services over the hometown Razorbacks in June.
Curne, who's been a prospect other programs have kept tabs on, will be back in Baton Rouge on Saturday for a visit to LSU, he posted via social media.
With less than one week until the Early Signing Period, LSU will get the last crack at Curne until he puts pen to paper with the program on Wednesday.
It's imperative LSU closes this one out. Curne is an immediate impact player with the LSU staff preparing for him to step in on Day 1 and fight for early playing time.
Now, with the clock ticking, LSU's push for Pickett, Berry and Curne continues heating up with the Early Signing Period only six days away.
