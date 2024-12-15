The Visit to Watch: LSU Football Hosting SEC Transfer Wide Receiver
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff continued utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal to their advantage after reeling in four commitments this weekend.
It started with Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp making things official with the Tigers on Friday and ended with a dominant stretch on Saturday where LSU landed a trio of impactful transfers.
Kelly and Co. saw Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson, Kentucky wideout Barion Brown and Nebraska edge rusher Jimari Butler all pledge to the program.
But it's clear LSU is nowhere near done in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The program saw 16 members of the 2024 roster depart the program in Week 1 of "portal season" with double-digit scholarships available in Baton Rouge.
Now, the program is preparing to fill the voids with multiple visitors set to be in town over the next couple of days.
One priority target to know: Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson.
There remained buzz that LSU was a frontrunner for Anderson's services alongside the Texas A&M Aggies, and with a pair of visits now set to each program, it appears to remain the case.
Anderson is a premier wide receiver target in the NCAA Transfer Portal after coming in as a Top-10 overall transfer and the No. 4 wideout.
The redshirt-sophomore flashed in 2023 for the Sooners and has now quickly become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene this week.
He has not played in 2024 after battling the injury bug, but when healthy last season, Anderson recorded 31 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged an eye-opening 21.0 yards per reception last year.
Anderson's 10 touchdowns as a freshman in 2023 broke an Oklahoma record for most touchdowns scored by a freshman in program history.
Now, he's back on the market with the LSU Tigers swinging for the fences in hopes of securing his services.
The LSU WR Signee: Barion Brown
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff landed a commitment from Kentucky transfer wide receiver Barion Brown, he revealed via social media on Saturday afternoon.
Brown announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Lexington with the Tigers swooping in and securing his services rather quickly.
This is a big one for the Bayou Bengals. Brown is a Top-15 overall transfer in the portal with the program now locking in one of the top receivers available in the college version of free agency.
Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads to Baton Rouge with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons of college football.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Brown can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Brown's five kick return touchdowns is an SEC record where he will become an instant impact player in the special teams facet for the Tigers
Brown ranks as a Top-5 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal with significant SEC experience and the potential to be a WR1 for the LSU Tigers in 2025.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.