The Visitors List 2.0: LSU Tigers Hosting Star-Studded Prospects Against Ole Miss
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will bring in a myriad of coveted targets to Baton Rouge this weekend with the program utilizing a prime time showdown against Ole Miss to its advantage.
It'll be a night game in Death Valley with the stage set for a pivotal SEC battle between a pair of Top-15 teams in America.
Now, Kelly and Co. are making sure to get the 2025 commitments and targets back in The Boot for a visit to Tiger Stadium.
The five-stars are flocking to Baton Rouge in both the 2025 and 2026 classes, but there will also be underclassmen to keep tabs on.
The Visitors List 2.0:
The Cornerback Trio: DJ Pickett, Kade Phillips and Aidan Anding
LSU currently has three cornerbacks committed to the program in DJ Pickett, Kade Phillips and Aidan Anding with the trio of pledges originally planning to make their way to Baton Rouge this weekend.
Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, is a player this program continues keeping its foot on the gas for with the Miami Hurricanes pushing for a flip. The original plan was for Pickett to make his way to Death Valley, but following Hurricane Milton, his travel plans have changed and he will be unable to make it in.
When it comes to Phillips, the former Texas Longhorns pledge made the move to join LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class and hasn't looked back. Now, the Lone Star State prospect will return to Louisiana for a night game in Death Valley alongside his fellow commitments.
The Running Back Duo: Harlem Berry and JT Lindsey
LSU holds pledges from the No. 1 and No. 2 running backs in the Bayou State headlined by Harlem Berry and JT Lindsey.
The one-two punch of the future made their way to Baton Rouge last weekend for official visits and will now return to campus this weekend for the showdown against Ole Miss.
Last weekend, the star running backs were accompanied by their families for the trip in order to soak in the scenes of Death Valley.
Now, they'll get a glimpse of a premier contest in Tiger Stadium where they will be joined by several commitments and targets.
Damien Shanklin: No. 1 Prospect in Indiana
LSU EDGE commit Damien Shanklin remains a player at the top of the Tigers' "must-haves" in the 2025 Recruiting Class, and after shutting down his recruitment as a whole, Shanklin is dialed in with LSU.
Defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples hopped on a flight last weekend to check in on Shanklin where he was on the sideline to watch his future playmaker.
Now, it's Shanklin's turn to get on a flight and make his way down to The Boot to accompany his fellow Tigers in their future home.
Flip Watch Candidate: TE Mike Tyler
LSU tight end commitment Mike Tyler has been a name to keep tabs on over the last few months. The electrifying receiving tight end earned an offer from LSU and didn't waste any time in committing to the program just weeks later.
Since then, he's been wined and dined by the hometown South Carolina Gamecocks who have taken strides in their pursuit of flipping the coveted prospect.
Tyler will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend where LSU will roll out the red carpet for the 2025 commit that has other schools looking to reel him in.
Other 2025 Commitments Heading In:
4-star OL Tyler Miller
4-star OL Carius Curne
4-star WR TaRon Francis
4-star DL Zion Williams
The 2025 Targets: Anquon Fegans and Jacob Bradford
LSU will host Auburn commit Anquon Fegans once again with the four-star defensive back making a return trip to Death Valley. He's been in Baton Rouge on several occasions, but ultimately made a decision to commit to the Auburn Tigers over the summer.
Fegans appears to be a player dialed in with his pledge, but LSU will continue chipping away until the buzzer.
Five-Star Wideout Heading to Baton Rouge: Caleb Cunningham
Choctaw County (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday to take in the scenes of Death Valley, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports first reported Cunningham's visit.
“LSU used to be high on my list and the staff had good energy about me,” Cunningham told On3 Sports' Chad Simmons. “I am committed to Alabama now, so I want to see if the staff has that same love and energy about me when I pull up.”
Cunningham revealed a commitment to Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide in July, but has certainly had top tier programs pushing for a flip, including the LSU Tigers.
“LSU has definitely been on me hard,” Cunningham said. “They are still trying to make their way back in this thing. They stay in touch with me and I still have a good relationship with that staff, but I am still 100% with Alabama.”
It's no secret the LSU passing attack has been a focal point for the program with Cunningham preparing to see it firsthand alongside America's top talent.
2026 Blue-Chippers Heading In:
Louisiana Natives: Blaine Bradford and Lamar Brown
The No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class will be back on campus this weekend with Blaine Bradford joining his brother Jacob for another game day visit.
Jacob, a four-star 2025 defensive back, is fresh off of an official visit to LSU last weekend where he was the lone target in town alongside near double-digit commitments. The Tigers have prioritized the elder Bradford [Jacob] in hopes of flipping him from his current commitment to the Houston Cougars.
“LSU stands high with the Bradfords," Bradford's mother told On3 Sports. “Blaine and Jacob are Baton Rouge kids, and will always love LSU no matter what decision is made. These two young men have done a great job with the recruiting process. I am so happy with how they are juggling life, school and football. We would be satisfied with any choice they make. It is on them at this point.”
Now, the Bradford Bros. will both be back on campus this weekend with the LSU staff hoping to keep the defensive back tandem in Baton Rouge for the long haul.
Another name to keep tabs on will be Louisiana's new No. 1 prospect in Lamar Brown. The versatile lineman will be on the sidelines on Saturday when the Tigers take on No. 9 Ole Miss with the Bayou Bengals ramping up the push for his services.
Brown is a two-way star at the high school ranks, but projects as an elite offensive lineman at the next level. LSU is turning up the heat in his recruitment in hopes of keeping another Baton Rouge native in-state.
Other 2026 Targets Expected in Town:
4-Star DB Aiden Hall (LSU Commit)
4-Star DL Richard Anderson (LSU Commit)
4-Star WR Jakai Anderson (LSU Commit)
3-Star WR Zay Martin
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.