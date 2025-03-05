Alabama Set to Host 5-Star 2027 Georgia DE KJ Green on Saturday
Every recruiting cycle has fierce battles over certain players, and another big one is already underway. Down in the Southeast, currently 35 teams want K.J. “Spiderman” Green on their 2027 roster and the competition to get the five-star on campus for unofficial visits is heating up this spring.
Georgia, South Carolina, FSU, and Alabama welcomed Green (6-5, 225) to campus during the 2024 college football season. The Crimson Tide will be the first to host him in 2025.
“My visits start this week with Alabama,” Green said. “I love it there, especially with that whole coaching staff. Another trip for me, I can’t wait to get down there and experience that.”
During the open period, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, NC State, USC, and Texas made it a priority to stop by Green’s Stone Mountain (GA) campus.
Another round of college programs is ready to see Green at Stephenson High School.
“I know Ohio State is coming and I know Clemson will come back; they came down earlier in the year.” Green stated.
As teams come in, Green will be traveling the country this spring.
“I got Florida on March 8, UGA on March 15, and UNC on March 22,” Green stated. “That is all that I have locked in for right now.”
Heading to Gainesville, Green has high hopes for the outcome.
“Hopefully when I get there, I haven’t met with many of their staff, hopefully they offer me,” Green shared. “I want them to get to know me better as a person and as an athlete.”
NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick (New England) in Chapel Hill is a draw for Green.
“With coach Bill Belichick there, that is an extra boost to meet that staff,” Green explained. “I get to see that whole staff in person; I can’t wait to see that environment.”
With more offers likely, Green is still developing his likes and dislikes but knows what is important to him during this process.
“Relationships, defensive schemes that they run, and do I see myself there,” Green said. “I’m not wanting to put myself in a bad position. Player development is important, how they develop for the draft.”
BEYOND RECRUITING
Asked about how he got the nickname Spiderman, Green replied, “Oh man, that’s from two different things. First, a Stephenson coach, coach Rock, he likes to call us the Avengers. Everyone has a name, Hulk, Iron Man, Black Panther, all the names; mine is Spiderman. The second is from my stance before the ball is snapped, it matches Spiderman. When I sack the QB, it is like a web, he can’t go nowhere.”
OFFSEASON WORKOUTS
“They are going great,” Green shared. “I have been consistently running and doing a lot of speed training, that is my focus. They are looking at your 40 time. I’m going to Lilly Training; lot of NFL guys go there.
“I am staying consistent with upper body lifting. I am doing more speed training for a faster 40 and things like that. I am working with coach Ball, my strength and conditioning coach. He’s been working with me since 7th grade; he’s a great guy. He’s always pushing me and keeping me going.”
Green spoke about his on the field training, “I am working on my hands, using my hands more like push-pull and my technique. Like I said, speed training, getting off the ball, and things like that.”
Green was an enforcer for the Jaguars in 2024 tallying 63 stops with 19 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, and four QB hurries.