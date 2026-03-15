Three Louisiana Targets Lane Kiffin Must Land Commitments From for LSU Football

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are looking to build a wall around Louisiana on the recruiting trail this offseason with the 2027 Recruiting Cycle flaunting an embarrassment of riches to work with.

The Bayou State is home to a multiple five-star prospects with several LSU targets ranking No. 1 at their positions amid a strong pursuit from Kiffin and Co. heading into the spring and summer months.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

Now, there are three targets that Kiffin "must land" in his first true recruiting class with new coaching staff looking to lock down The Boot this offseason.

The Three Targets to Know:

The Crown Jewel: WR Easton Royal

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains a top priority for Kiffin and the LSU Tigers despite verbally committing to the Texas Longhorns last fall.

Royal checks in as No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Steve Sarkisian's Texas program holding the verbal pledge, but it hasn't stopped the Bayou Bengals from turning up the heat for the dynamic pass-catcher.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, with the SEC programs putting a full-court press on Royal.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that have the advantage heading into a pivotal stretch in Royal's recruitment with a myriad of official visits on deck for the summer.

The nation's top-ranked wide receiver will visit the LSU Tigers twice this offseason with the hometown program pushing for a flip.

The "Sleeper" Pick: S Jayden Anding

Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding continues his meteoric rise as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers prioritizing the in-state standout.

Anding checks in as No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana where he has earned a myriad of offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Oklahoma Sooners, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, across his prep career.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder seen multiple new scholarships roll in this offseason with the Ole Miss Rebels checking in as one of the latest to make the call as SEC schools galore enter the mix.

But the LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's final offseason prior to his senior campaign with Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.

Courtesy of Jayden Anding's Instagram.

The Phenom: TE Ahmad Hudson

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in across his illustrious prep career after three strong seasons in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.

"Super-sized tight end with uncommon frame-and-athleticism combination. Matchup nightmare in the passing game with ability to stretch the field and work the short-to-intermediate level. Instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control," 247Sports wrote of Hudson's game.

LSU and Nebraska remain the two teams to keep tabs on this offseason for the two-sport standout.

Courtesy of Ahmad Hudson's Instagram.

Honorable Mention: IOL Albert Simien

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with Kiffin and the hometown LSU Tigers firmly in the race.

Simien checks in as the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his commitment as he visits multiple schools this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, Simien is beginning to take a closer look into the contenders in his process with the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others. piquing his interest this offseason.

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