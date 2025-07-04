Top-10 Tight End in America, LSU Football Target Commits to Georgia Bulldogs
Mansfield (Ohio) Lexington four-star tight end Brayden Fogle recently trimmed his list of schools to the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions this summer.
Fogle, a Top-10 tight end in America, has received offers from the "Who's Who" of college football with the Bayou Bengals making the cut in the final three.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder is a Top-150 overall prospect in America with the Tigers making an impression on the talented pass catcher during his official in the Bayou State this month.
The atmosphere stood out to Fogle with the program making a "major impact" on his process.
“The environment in Baton Rouge this weekend was electric,” Fogle told On3 Sports. “From the moment I got on campus, you could feel how much LSU football means to the community. The energy from the coaches, the players, and the fans stood out in a big way.
"What continues to excite me about this opportunity with the Tigers is how dedicated everyone is to building something great. The vision Coach Kelly has, the culture, the development, it all stands out. Coach Atkins made sure he treated me and my family well thats meant a lot as well.”
But it's the Georgia Bulldogs that ultimately piqued Fogle's interest down the stretch in his recruiting process following an official visit to Athens this summer.
“I know a lot about Georgia, so this visit just reinforced a lot of what I already knew about what they want in players and expect out of their players and the standard that Kirby has and everyone in that building has for the university and team,” Fogle told On3 Sports.
“It was just a more in-depth look at that from a player’s standpoint.”
Now, Fogle has committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia program on July 4 after revealing a decision on Friday.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in search of a tight end in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle while also intensifying their pursuit for the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 class, Ahmad Hudson.
