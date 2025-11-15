Top-10 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, Oklahoma Sooners Commit Visiting LSU Football
Lafayette (La.) three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen revealed a commitment to Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in October after flipping his pledge from the Tulane Green Wave.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, has hauled in a myriad of offers across his prep career following a standout junior campaign in 2024 with the LSU Tigers turning up the heat as of late.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder had remained loyal to a Tulane Green Wave verbal pledge, but after multiple programs extended offers, he elected to reopen his process with the Oklahoma Sooners swooping in to make the flip happen.
“My host was Elijah Thomas and that was pretty cool. We hung out for a while after the game and with the team,” Allen told Rivals.
“Their message was really just that I belong there in that environment and that I can go there and ball out but also come out a better man.”
After coming off of a strong junior season in 2024, multiple schools continued expressing interest in Allen with a flurry of new offers coming in.
Allen logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior campaign while also impacting the game on defense and special teams.
Now, the LSU Tigers are in on the action with Allen in Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with the coaching staff as the program intensifies its pursuit.
LSU holds a pair of wide receiver commits in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program eyeing a third down the stretch with the Early Signing Period less than one month away.
The No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, Jabari Mack, recently shut down his recruitment and is locked in with the LSU Tigers while being committed since March.
Mack Shuts Things Down
Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in March after going public with the decision to remain home for his college career.
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, selected the hometown program over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process.
The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers.
“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told Rivals in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.
"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”
