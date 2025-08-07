Top-Five Prospect in Michigan, Highly-Touted Tight End Sets LSU Football Visit
Detroit (Mich.) Country Day four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after a standout sophomore campaign.
Cartwright, the No. 3 overall prospect in Michigan, comes in as a Top-20 tight end in America with the "Who's Who" of college football in pursuit of his services.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Cartwright's double-digit scholarship list flaunts a myriad of top programs across the nation, but several are beginning to pique his interest.
That includes Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers.
LSU had Cartwright in Baton Rouge this summer for a camp event when he took the fields in the Bayou State. From there, the program remained in pursuit.
According to 247Sports, Cartwright has now locked in an unofficial visit to campus for this fall where he will soak in a game day experience on Sept. 13.
LSU will host the Florida Gators that weekend with all eyes on the Bayou Bengals in the Southeastern Conference home opener in Tiger Stadium.
Cartwright has also locked in unofficial visits to see the Michigan State Spartans and Miami Hurricanes on the docket.
LSU is in hot pursuit of a tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Cartwright emerging as a target to know.
Along with the Michigan native, all eyes are on the No. 1 overall tight end in the nation: Ahmad Hudson.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, with Brian Kelly and Co. gaining momentum as serious contenders.
Hudson is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, Hudson's recruitment process is taking off this offseason with programs recruiting him as a dual-sport athlete.
LSU will host Hudson for an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge this fall, according to sources, where the Tigers remain in pursuit of his services.
