Top LSU Football Signee, Five-Star Defensive Lineman Receives Major Postseason Honor

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson has arrived in Baton Rouge as an early-enrollee with the LSU Tigers, but it hasn't stopped the blue-chip prospect from reeling in accolades from his prep career.

Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024 with the LSU staff fighting off multiple schools down the stretch, including Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown where he saw a meteoric rise in his ranking.

The LSU signee was elevated to five-star status where he sits as a Top-25 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.

"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."

Now, Anderson is officially in Baton Rouge working through winter workouts with the LSU Tigers, but is also earning honors from his standout prep career.

The No. 1 defensive lineman in America was named the Warrick Dunn Award winner over the weekend.

"The Warrick Dunn Award is given annually to the top junior or senior football player from the State of Louisiana at the Warrick Dunn Award Ceremony. Ten finalists are chosen each year for the award. Seven Regional MVPS, the Coach of the Year, and the Maelen "Choo Choo" Brooks Award winner are also honored at the ceremony."

Anderson will now navigate a pivotal offseason in his development with a focus on his true freshman campaign in Baton Rouge with an opportunity to make an instant impact.

