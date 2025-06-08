Top Offensive Lineman, Four-Star Prospect Predicted to Land With LSU Football
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker is down to two schools and has announced a commitment date for this summer as his recruiting process winds down.
The Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State verbally committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in February over the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others.
It was the Miami Hurricanes generating significant buzz in his process, but down the stretch, the hometown program won out.
"I know a lot of people were thinking that I was going to Miami, but me and my family sat down and said staying at home is what is best for me," Tucker told 247Sports. "With that being said, I really appreciate the way that Mississippi State has been recruiting me ever since Coach (Jeff) Lebby showed up.
"When Coach Loadholt arrived, he immediately started showing me a lot of love. I really feel like he is going to be a coach who helps me develop and be able to make it on the next level."
But the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder has changed things up in his process now.
Tucker elected to reopen his recruiting process last week after backing off of his commitment to Mississippi State.
He took an official visit to the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend where Lane Kiffin and Co. knocked it out of the park.
“It was great,” Tucker told On3 Sports about his time at Ole Miss. “My favorite thing was how they ran their offense. It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.”
But Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are working this one behind the scenes after getting Tucker down to Baton Rouge this weekend for an official visit.
The coveted Mississippi native made his way to the Bayou State for a multi-day stay where the LSU Tigers are beginning to make noise in his recruitment,
Tucker is down to Ole Miss and LSU with a commitment date locked in for next Friday, June 13.
The current expectation is that the LSU Tigers will win out for his services and earn the commitment.
On3 Sports' Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong have logged predictions in favor of the Bayou Bengals earning the pledge over Ole Miss once Tucker goes public with a decision next week.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in the midst of a critical stretch on the recruiting trail with the program hosting double-digit targets to campus this summer.
During Tucker's official visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend, he was accompanied by the No. 1 running back on LSU's board in KJ Edwards.
The Texas native took a multi-day stay to campus where the Tigers rolled out the red carpet for both priority prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
