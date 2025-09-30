Top Prospect in Louisiana, Elite LSU Football Target Predicted to Land With SEC Rival
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston four-star offensive lineman Albert Simien made his way to College Station this past weekend for a multi-day stay with the Texas A&M Aggies.
Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has emerged as a priority target for the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs across the country battling for his services.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.
Simien has begun evaluating the contenders in his process with multiple unofficial visits to LSU this year - including a game day visit in Week 4 against Southeastern Louisiana.
But the four-star offensive lineman is keeping his options open with a recent visit to College Station where Mike Elko and Co. knocked it out of the park.
The No. 1 prospect in Louisiana checked in with the Texas A&M Aggies for the program's matchup against the Auburn Tigers where he soaked in the scenes of Kyle Field.
Following the trip, Simien raved about his time in College Station where "something sparked" on the visit, he told Rivals.
Now, less than 48 hours later, the crystal ball predictions are coming in for the Texas A&M Aggies with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logging a pick in favor of the program in the Lone Star State.
Simien has emerged as a priority prospect for the Bayou Bengals where he's already taken multiple visits to LSU this calendar year as the program becomes a team to watch, but it appears to be an uphill climb as it currently stands.
“It was great,” Simien told On3 Sports following a recent trip to Baton Rouge. “Getting to talk with the offensive line coaches one-on-one and getting to learn more about The Path of LSU football and the importance of balancing academics and athletics for success.”
Simien has also taken an unofficial visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers this fall as his recruitment process ramps up.
The top-ranked prospect has another visit on the docket to Baton Rouge this fall as it currently stands as he continues mulling over his option.s
Simien is expected back in Baton Rouge for the LSU Tigers' matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
LSU is a heavy contender for the Louisiana four-star as they continue intensifying their pursuit for the No. 1 overall prospect in The Boot alongside multiple other schools.
No. 13 LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 for a matchup against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks following the open date in Week 6.
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football Eyeing Flip Targets Committed to Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas A&M
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.