Top-Ranked Wide Receiver in Louisiana Shares Photo Alongside LSU Football Great
Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Jabari Mack has continued his rise up the recruiting rankings as the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana.
Mack, a consensus four-star receiver, reeled in a scholarship from the hometown LSU program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton continuing to turn up the heat for the 2026 star.
For the top-ranked wideout in The Boot, he's seen premier programs ramp up the push, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
The most recent visit to Baton Rouge in January for the program's Junior Day was one that answered several questions for Mack and his camp.
It was a trip that was beneficial for the star wideout with the opportunity to sit down and talk shop with Brian Kelly alongside his family, meet up with other Louisiana talents and more.
All in all, it was an impactful visit to LSU for Mack.
The 6-foot, 192-pounder has received offers from Ohio State, Texas, Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others as his rise continues.
The Louisiana native will work through a big-time offseason leading up to his senior campaign with the Destrehan (La.) Wildcats in 2025 as he focuses on his finalists.
Who has he worked with this offseason? None other than LSU great Ja'Marr Chase.
Chase continues taking the National Football League by storm with the Cincinnati Bengals after a historic regular season.
The star wideout and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow have carried their momentum from LSU to the big stage for the Bengals as one of the top duos in the league.
Now, their chemistry on the field has paid off with Chase becoming one of five wide receivers in NFL history to achieve the rare "triple crown" feat.
Chase officially wrapped up the regular season while leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
The Louisiana native caught 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024 where he set career highs in all three categories.
It wasn't necessarily close when it came to leading the NFL in all categories. Chase wrapped up the year with a comfortable lead in each triple crown slot.
He had 12 more catches than Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, 175 more yards than Minnesota Vikings, and LSU great, Justin Jefferson, and four more touchdown receptions than Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp most recently achieved the "triple crown" feat in 2021 where Chase now joins him, Steve Smith (2005), Jerry Rice (1990), and Sterling Sharpe (1992) after topping the NFL in each category.
For Mack, he has revealed four official visits he's set to take this summer:
- Ohio State: May 31
- Texas A&M: June 5
- Texas: June 14
- LSU: June 21
LSU will receive the final visit of Mack's process which will give the program an opportunity to swing for the fences in the top-ranked wideout's process. He will be joined by Blaine Bradford, the No. 1 safety in America, and Lamar Brown, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the nation.
But it's clear the Texas Longhorns are making moves in his process with all signs pointing towards a pivotal battle between the Bayou Bengals and Longhorns down the stretch. Texas A&M and Ohio State also remain firmly in the mix.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold commitments from five of the Top-10 prospects in Louisiana in the 2026 cycle with Mack quickly becoming another priority prospect on the program's radar.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.