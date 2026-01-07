Two Alabama Transfers Eye Possible Move to LSU Football, Lane Kiffin via Portal
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are eyeing another splash in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program pursuing a pair of Alabama Crimson Tide defensive linemen.
Once the market opened for business on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. hit the ground running with multiple visitors making their way to Baton Rouge on official visits - ultimately leading to a flurry of commitments.
But there remains work to be done for the 2026 roster with a franchise quarterback, offensive linemen and reinforcements along the defensive line becoming positions of need.
Now, LSU is looking to host a pair of Alabama Crimson Tide defensive linemen with a myriad of potential suitors in the mix.
Alabama edge rusher Qua Russaw, a former five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Crimson Tide where he will now look to find a new home after three seasons in Tuscaloosa.
Russaw played in all 13 games and started six contests at outside linebacker across his redshirt-freshman season in 2024. He finished that season with the Tide with 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack, to go along with a pair of interceptions and one forced fumble.
Fast forward to 2025 and Russaw finished the season with 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.
Along with Russaw, ex-Alabama defensive lineman James Smith will be in the Transfer Portal with the duo both set to visit the LSU Tigers in the coming days, according to CBS Sports.
"Former Alabama defensive lineman James Smith and ex-Bama edge rusher Qua Russaw, two of the top ranked defensive players in the transfer portal, plan to visit Ohio State, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee and LSU. Other teams working to get involved as well," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote.
LSU also signed Clemson defensive lineman Stephiylan Green this week after making things official with the program as Kiffin and Co. continue their pursuit of building a championship-level roster in Baton Rouge.
Tha Bayou Bengals are near double-digit signees in the 2026 Transfer Portal haul with a myriad of visitors left on the docket.
