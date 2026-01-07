Washington Huskies Hosting SEC Transfer QB Amid Demond Williams, LSU Football Buzz

In a decision that sent shockwaves across the college football landscape on Tuesday night, Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. revealed his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Williams Jr. is coming off of a standout season with the Huskies with Jedd Fisch and Co. inking their franchise signal-caller to a new deal just five days ago - making him one of the sport's highest-paid players.

But Williams is looking elsewhere as other programs look to lure him out of Seattle for the 2026 season with lucrative deals on the table.

He's appeared in 26 games across two seasons with the Washington program - starting two as a true freshman in 2024 and all 13 of the team’s games in 2025 as a sophomore.

Across his first season with the Huskies, Williams completed 78.1 percent of his passes (82-of-105), while throwing for 944 yards and eight touchdowns.

Then, Williams had his "money year" as a true sophomore in 2025 after taking that next step.

The dual-threat became the program's starting signal-caller where he led the Huskies to a 9-4 record while completing 256-of-354 attempts (70 percent) and throwing for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Williams also tacked on 611 yards and six touchdowns on the ground during his sophomore season where his legs became a true weapon of his - lighting up the stat sheet across his first season as the full starter.

It's no secret he's one of the most coveted players in America - and if officially in the portal - would become a top-ranked prospect at the quarterback position.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have emerged as the team to watch in his process, according to multiple reports, but Washington is set for a legal battle in order to make him remain with the Huskies.

But is the tide turning?

Fast forward less than 24 hours after news broke that Williams intended to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and the Huskies are currently hosting Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula for a visit. Does this indicate Williams could officially be in the portal soon?

Missouri QB transfer Beau Pribula is visiting Washington, sources tell @CBSSports.



Was Mizzou’s starting QB this season. Comes in the wake of Huskies star QB Demond Williams announcing last night that he plans to enter the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/aF4LF4Y3Qq — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

LSU currently has zero scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, but are hosting Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt on a visit as he wraps up his trip on Wednesday.

The Sun Devils signal-caller arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday and has spent a multi-day stay with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals.

But all eyes remain on Williams as a potential option for the LSU Tigers amid his messy exit from Washington.

