Which LSU Football Target Could Be Next in Line to Commit to the Tigers?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in the midst of a pivotal stretch this offseason with the program attacking the recruiting trail in June.
After bringing in double-digit official visitors this offseason, Kelly and Co. are looking to carry the momentum with multiple priority targets trending their way.
LSU is fresh off of landing a pledge from the No. 1 offensive lineman in Mississippi, Emanuel Tucker, but which recruit could be next?
A look into two Louisiana prospects trending LSU's way along with three recent visitors that have locked in decision dates.
The Buzz: Two Louisiana Names to Know
Dezyrian Ellis: Lousiana Cornerback
Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish cornerback Dezyrian Ellis remains a prospect that the LSU Tigers are turning up the heat for.
Ellis comes in as one of the top cornerbacks in Louisiana despite playing both ways for his prep squad.
A do-it-all athlete, the Louisiana native is being recruited as a cornerback by the LSU Tigers.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder completed 115 of his 206 passes for 2,189 yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season while also rushing the ball 90 times for another 827 yards and 10 scores.
He was named the District 2-4A MVP and Class 4A All-State quarterback recognition.
But the Tigers will face multiple heavy-hitters this offseason as Ellis begins locking in on the contenders in his recruitment.
LSU, Michigan State, West Virginia and Houston, among others, have extended offers to the fast-rising Top-300 prospect.
Isaiah Washington: Louisiana Safety
Haynesville (La.) three-star safety Isaiah Washington continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State heading into his senior campaign.
Washington, who's surged up the recruiting rankings as a Top-25 prospect in Louisiana, has reeled in multiple scholarship offers this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears and Tulane Green Wave, among others, following an impressive Spring Camp.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers that have entered the mix after extending a scholarship to the in-state prospect last month.
Washington is one of Louisiana's top overall athletes after leading his Haynesville squad to back-to-back state championship appearances in the Caesars SuperDome.
He's thrived as both a quarterback and defensive back on the prep scene with the Tigers recruiting him as a safety at the next level.
Washington earned LSWA Class 1A All-State honors after an impressive junior campaign last fall as a defensive back.
He's also a speedster on the track as one of the state's top hurdlers where Washington won the Class 1A boys’ 110-meter hurdles while placing in multiple other events.
The Haynesville star quickly becomes a name to keep tabs on in LSU's quest of adding to the No. 2 ranked 2026 Recruiting Class in America.
Now, the predictions are rolling in with On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong logging a pick in favor of the LSU Tigers to land the coveted defensive back.
Trio of Priority Targets Set Decision Dates:
Lamar Brown: July 10 Commitment Date
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown was the name to know visiting LSU this week after altering his plans.
Brown, the No. 1 rated prospect in Louisiana, was back on LSU's campus this past weekend despite buzz that h wouldn't make the trip.
Following a trip to Texas A&M two weekend's ago, Brown went public with the decision to cancel his official trip to LSU with Texas A&M surging in his recruitment.
Then, less than 24 hours after cancelling his trip to LSU, Brown reversed course.
The No. 1 athlete in America made his way to LSU's campus for a multi-day stay beginning on Friday where the Tigers knocked it out of the park. He has a decision date set for July 10.
Emanuel Ruffin: July 4 Commitment Date
Bessemer (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin is down to two schools with a commitment date locked in as the talented prospect winds down his recruitment process.
Ruffin, a Top-20 defensive lineman in America, has received offers from a myriad of programs during his process with multiple elite schools in the mix.
That includes Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals with Ruffin now narrowing his focus on a pair of programs heading into July.
After initially trimming his list to the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns, Ruffin has now made another cut.
The Alabama native is down to the LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes with a commitment date locked in for July 4.
For Kelly and the Tigers, the program got another crack at Ruffin in June where he was in town for an official visit alongside multiple priority targets.
Ethan "Boobie" Feaster: July 4 Commitment Date
DeSoto (Tex.) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster took an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend where he was on a multi-day stay alongside the LSU Tigers' staff.
Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 cycle into the 2026 cycle this offseason, was rated as the No. 1 receiver in his former recruiting class.
Now, despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in the 2026 cycle.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. He'll skip his junior campaign and lock in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
The LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, remain in pursuit of the elite-level wideout ahead of his July decision. The Aggies are viewed as the frontrunner.
