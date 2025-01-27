Livvy Dunne's Take: The LSU Gymnast Chimes in on State of NCAA Gymnastics
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne made the decision to return to Baton Rouge for her fifth season of eligibility after the program captured a National Championship in 2024.
Dunne, who's taken social media by storm as an influencer, has become the face of name, image and likeness in college athletics.
But her passion is gymnastics and it's what allowed her to create the platform she has across multiple platforms including TikTok, Instagram, X/Twitter and more.
On Sunday, Dunne took to X where she dove into the "concerning" state of college gymnastics with a lack of growth in the sport.
Livvy Dunne's Take:
"I am sitting here watching NCAA gymnastics and the empty seats are concerning. I care deeply about the growth in women’s sports especially in the NCAA. If you want fans to enjoy the sport and increase viewership, you have to look at what makes the crowds go crazy!
"People understand what a perfect 10 is and want people who do things that look great to be rewarded. Too many deductions taken at a judge’s discretion feels the same as watching a basketball game that’s constantly interrupted with penalties or a football game with flags on every play.
"At some point it feels negative and loses the entertainment factor that draws the crowd in. The number of questions I am currently getting from fans about the scoring is significant enough for me to share this concern. I love the art and intricacy of gymnastics but let’s get more eyes on the sport!"
Dunne Doubles Down:
"This is not about LSU this is about the sport. I’m in my 5th year and I have an audience of casual fans so maybe I’m in a unique position to see what is happening with fans differently than people just looking at attendance numbers.
"Fans are confused. I also spend time raising money for female athletes and will always advocate for athletes. Making changes that can impact the entertainment value will affect athletes financially as well. Female sports in the NCAA have to focus on building crowd engagement to continue to get revenue support for the athletes."
It's no secret LSU Gymnastics is riding a high with head coach Jay Clark at the helm of the program after capturing a National Championship in 2024.
The support the program receives is significant, but other schools certainly have not been receiving the same amount of fanfare, which Dunne alluded to.
"Empty seats are concerning," Dunne wrote. It's clear there is a lack of support with the top-valued athlete in college sports utilizing her platform to raise awareness.
Dunne and the LSU Tigers are coming off of a Southeastern Conference loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks with the chance to bounce back on Friday against Missouri in Baton Rouge.
