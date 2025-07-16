SI

Paul Skenes Quickly Helped Livvy Dunne With Wardrobe Malfunction at All-Star Game

Andy Nesbitt

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne walked the red carpet before the MLB All-Star Game.
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes got the start for the NL in Tuesday's night's thrilling MLB All-Star Game and pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts.

While he was able to help make some history with that start, something he did before the game for his girlfriend, former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, had people commending him for being a gentleman.

Skenes and Dunne were walking the red carpet into stadium in Atlanta, posing for pictures and being cheered on by fans when Dunne's shoelace on one of her high heels came undone. Skenes quickly dropped to his knee and tied it right back up.

Here's that moment:

Fans loved seeing that.

What a guy.

