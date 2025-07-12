SI

Livvy Dunne Put on Scoreboard as Livvy Dunne Lookalike During Pirates-Twins Game

The gymnast was a celebrity doppelganger in a perfect ballpark prank.

Livvy Dunne attended a Pirates game in Minnesota.
Paul Skenes started the Pittsburgh Pirates' game against the MInnesota Twins on Friday night, which meant gymnast Livvy Dunne—his girlfriend—was in attendance. The Twins were prepared for this possibility and put Dunne on the jumbotron during a celebrity lookalike segment.

Dunne appeared to enjoy the gag, while Skenes struck out the first three batters of the game.

As noted on the Minnesota broadcast, Dunne will likely walk the red carpet with Skenes next week ahead of the All-Star game.

It's been quite a week for Dunne, who was also named one of TIME's top 100 creators and also came very close to buying Hall of Famer Babe Ruth's old apartment in New York—but got denied by the co-op board at the last minute.

As for Skenes, he ended up striking out five while he gave up five hits and two runs in five innings—and left with the Pirates trailing, 2–1.

