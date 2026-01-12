In the modern transfer portal era, where commitment has become a rare concept, Maryland under Locksley has pulled something even more scarce, making a former commit return to the Terps.

Defensive lineman Lavon Johnson, who left the Terrapins for Texas ahead of the 2025 season, is returning to College Park with one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 311-pound interior disruptor brings his sense of familiarity and much-needed depth to a defensive front facing significant turnover.

Lavon Johnson Returns To Maryland

Johnson is a member of Maryland's 2023 recruiting class out of Allentown, Pennsylvania. He quickly carved a rotational role as a true freshman, appearing in six games. He built on that in 2024, playing in eight contests with 14 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss before an injury sidelined him for four others.

Across his initial two seasons with the Terps, Johnson recorded 19 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and one sack, showing the potential that made him a prized prospect.

Lavon Johnson spent his first two seasons with Maryland football, but transferred to Texas last season. He has now committed to return to the Terps for his senior season, according to Pete Nakos.



Johnson has recorded five total tackles in his lone season with the Longhorns. pic.twitter.com/ltoFNFyYSN — Testudo Times (@testudotimes) January 11, 2026

Last offseason, Johnson entered the portal, briefly committed to return to Maryland, then re-entered and flirted with North Carolina under new coach Bill Belichick before ultimately landing at Texas.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke optimistically about him in the summer, noting the staff needed to get Johnson going as he appeared on the cusp of breaking out.

However, the reality was completely different forJohnson. He saw limited action in Austin, appearing in just seven games with 63 snaps and five tackles. He became one of 15 Texas players to hit the portal this winter, paving the way for his Maryland return.

Head coach Mike Locksley welcomed the former Terp via the portal, landing a key reinforcement that he is already familiar with.

Lavon Johnson

DL · Texas

Allentown, PA · #96



Career:

24 TKL · 1 SACK · interior rotation



Last 3 Games:

vs Sam Houston State: 2 TKL

at Kentucky: 2 TKL

vs Michigan (Bowl): 1 TKLhttps://t.co/5Vx6dJ5F0e — Rallyfuel (@rallyfuel) January 11, 2026

The timing couldn't be better for Maryland. The defensive front has holes to fill after departures like Cam Rice and Dillan Fontus, plus Jordan Phillips forgoing remaining eligibility for the NFL Draft.

Johnson slots in alongside returning pieces like Sidney Stewart, Zion Elee, and Zahir Mathis, plus additions Bryce Jenkins, Eyan Thomas, and UCF transfer Derrick LeBlanc.

At 320 pounds during his Texas stint, Johnson offers the size and quickness to clog lanes and push the pocket, traits that perfectly fit Locksley's pro-style defense. His prior experience in the system should accelerate his integration, positioning him for a prominent rotational or even starting role in 2026.

While his Texas chapter yielded decent stats, it provided Power conference exposure against elite competition. Back in a familiar environment, Johnson has a clear opportunity to reclaim the trajectory he showed in 2024.

More from Maryland On SI