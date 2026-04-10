Big Ten Battle at College Park: Terrapins Host Hoosiers for Three-Game Slate

The Maryland Terrapins return to the friendly confines of Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium this weekend, looking to translate midweek offensive fireworks into a much-needed Big Ten surge. Sitting at 15-18 overall and 2-10 in conference play, the Terps welcome the Indiana Hoosiers (13-19, 5-10) for a three-game set that carries significant historical and postseason weight.

Friday’s series opener marks the 30th meeting between these two programs, a milestone that underscores a decade of competitive friction since Maryland joined the conference. With both squads battling to move out of the Big Ten cellar, this weekend represents a critical "swing" series where the winner can find the momentum necessary to chase a spot in the conference tournament.

Maryland enters the series riding a wave of newfound momentum at the plate. After weathering a turbulent stretch in late March, the Terps have rediscovered their offensive swagger in April, racking up 46 runs and 55 hits over their first five games of the month.

Leading the charge is freshman phenom Ryan Costello, who has quickly evolved into the Big Ten's most dangerous offensive threat. Costello leads all freshmen nationwide with 13 home runs and is tied in the Big Ten, anchoring a Maryland lineup that revolves around his power. With a team-high 42 RBI, his knack for delivering in high-leverage moments has made him the undisputed centerpiece of the Terps' attack.

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While Costello provides the thunder, junior Brayden Martin serves as the team's relentless heartbeat of consistency. Martin recently etched his name into the program’s storied history by extending his on-base streak to a staggering 63 consecutive games, a run of excellence spanning back to last season. Currently leading the Big Ten with 33 walks and maintaining a clinical .500 on-base percentage, Martin has become the ultimate table-setter, ensuring the Terps' power hitters always have traffic on the basepaths to drive home. He is also ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten with 13 steals (tied with Rutgers Peyton Bonds, Iowa Kelln Strohmeyer, and Minnesota Easton Richter).

In 15 appearances this season, Andrew Koshy (2-0) has cemented himself as one of the Terps' most reliable assets out of the bullpen. The right-hander has been in peak form lately, surrendering a mere one run over his last 13 innings of work. During that dominant stretch, Koshy has racked up 14 strikeouts, providing Maryland with a high-leverage weapon capable of silencing opposing bats in the late stages of the game. Koshy has logged a 3.86 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched this season.

The Hoosiers descend upon College Park sporting a record that masks a high-octane offensive ceiling. Indiana’s lineup is anchored by the dual-threat tandem of Jake Hanley and Hogan Denny, both of whom are currently punishing the ball with batting averages well over .340. Hanley, in particular, has emerged as the Hoosiers’ primary engine of production; through 31 games, he has flashed significant power with eight home runs and a formidable .600 slugging percentage, making him a player the Maryland pitching staff cannot afford to overlook.

Indiana has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but consistency has remained elusive. For the Hoosiers to steal a series on the road, they will need their pitching staff to find an answer for Maryland’s surging bats. While their staff ERA has fluctuated, the Hoosiers have proven they can win high-scoring affairs, making this weekend a potential "slugfest" in the making.

History suggests a tightly contested series. In their previous 29 meetings, both teams have had stretches of dominance, but the current landscape of the Big Ten makes this 30th encounter particularly desperate. For Maryland, a series win would provide the momentum needed to leapfrog Indiana in the standings; for the Hoosiers, it’s an opportunity to spoil Maryland’s homecoming and reassert themselves in the conference race.

Maryland Erupts for 19 Runs in Blowout Win Over Richmond https://t.co/YbvYw8f0Kp — MarylandTerpsOnSI (@TerpsOnSI) April 1, 2026

Series Schedule at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium:

Game 1: Friday, April 10 – 6:00 PM (Watch on B1G+)

Game 2: Saturday, April 11 – 2:00 PM (Watch on B1G+)

Game 3: Sunday, April 12 – 12:00 PM (Watch on Big Ten Network)

Fans attending the games will witness a program in the midst of a transition, led by a record-breaking junior in Martin and a powerhouse freshman in Costello. As the Terps return home, the goal is simple: protect the turf, win the 30th meeting, and start the climb back to the top of the Big Ten.

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