Maryland Adds Immediate Pitching Help With Transfer of RHP Zach Dodson for 2027 Season

A couple of days after Maryland baseball announced its roster this season, the Terps swiftly responded by making a new addition to their pitching staff. Frostburg State right-handed pitcher Zach Dodson has transferred to Maryland for the 2027 season.

Dodson played in 21 total games over two seasons, amassing an 8-4 overall record, with a 3.70 ERA, striking out 84 total batters, surrendering only 37 runs and four homers in 90 innings of work. The 6-foot-3 pitcher has the potential to be a high-quality starter who can deliver longer, quality innings, attack the strike zone, and keep runs off the board. Dodson's improvement from year one to year two was on display and furthers the interest in bringing him to College Park.

He lowered his ERA from 4.70 to 2.74, lowered his hits allowed, runs allowed, and walks by nearly double the amount across the board, and struck out 48 batters, including a career-high 15 punch-out shutout victory against West Va. Wesleyan back on March 26th.

Maryland’s offseason exodus of right‑handed pitching, losing Cristofer Cespedes, Jake Yeager, Andrew Koshy, Logan Hastings, and Brayden Ryan, made it essential for head coach Matt Swope to identify veteran arms who fit the program’s vision quickly. As the Terps rebuild their staff, adding experienced pitchers capable of contributing immediately became a top priority.

NEWS: Frostburg RHP Zach Dodson has transferred to Maryland. The Linganore grad started 21 games over two seasons, compiling an 8-4 record, a 3.70 ERA, and striking out 84 batters over 90 IP 🐢 pic.twitter.com/Q6GoUB95vG — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 5, 2026

Based on his strong 2026 season at Frostburg State, where he posted a 2.74 ERA across 46 innings with 48 strikeouts and just 30 hits allowed, Dodson projects as a strike‑throwing right‑hander with above‑average command when working ahead in counts. He profiles as a potential mid‑week starter or long‑relief option early in the year, offering developmental upside thanks to his ability to miss bats (9.4 K/9) and limit hard contact, evidenced by allowing zero home runs last season. As he transitions into Big Ten competition and works within Maryland’s pitching development system, Dodson has the tools to grow into a larger role as the season progresses.

Dodson’s underlying numbers help explain why this projection makes sense. He was highly efficient with the bases empty, posting a 1.00 WHIP and 10.67 K/9, but showed some inconsistency once runners reached, a pattern that suggests Maryland will likely break him in gradually while sharpening his situational command. His nine starts in 2026 also give the Terps valuable flexibility as they rebuild a depleted right‑handed staff, allowing him to slot into either a rotation competition or a multi‑inning relief role depending on how quickly he adapts.

The New Market, Maryland, native should enter 2027 as a valuable depth addition with real upside, capable of earning meaningful innings as the season progresses, especially if he adapts quickly to the jump in competition. Dodson now faces the challenge of jumping from Division II to Division I baseball, a transition that will test his command, consistency, and ability to compete against deeper, more physical lineups, but his track record suggests he’s equipped to handle the leap.

With Dodson joining the Terps, he adds a right‑handed complement to left‑hander Mason Burlingame, who recently committed to Maryland after his season at Cecil College. Together, they give the Terps a more balanced and versatile pitching foundation heading into 2027. Dodson brings right‑handed command, efficiency, and starter experience, while Burlingame offers left‑handed swing‑and‑miss stuff and high‑leverage potential. That combination allows Maryland to mix and match based on game flow, opponent lineups, and bullpen needs.

Terps add another right-handed in Zach Dodson!



Dodson, from New Market, MD & @GoLHSbaseball, stays in-state + makes the jump from D2 Frostburg State.



Was the Bobcats’ ace last season, earning a 2.74 ERA across 9 starts; didn’t concede a HR with 48 K to 23 BB!@MDBaseballNet https://t.co/L2n04bgL9O pic.twitter.com/9a3yX5f4zO — Ryan Martin (@RyanMartinPxP) June 5, 2026

Together, Dodson and Burlingame give Maryland multiple ways to strengthen its pitching staff. They can operate as a right‑left tandem in the same game, with Dodson handling early innings or starting duties before Burlingame enters to change the look with his swing‑and‑miss left‑handed stuff, a combination that’s especially useful in mid‑week matchups or long series. Their contrasting profiles also allow Maryland to build matchup‑driven bullpen strategies. Dodson’s command and ability to limit hits plays well before Burlingame’s strikeout‑heavy approach, making each more effective depending on whether the opponent leans right‑ or left‑handed.

Both pitchers arrive as developmental upside arms, and working together in Maryland’s system, which emphasizes pitch design, sequencing, and refining command, gives them a chance to push each other and grow into larger roles. With Maryland losing several right‑handers this offseason, Dodson helps stabilize the right side of the staff while Burlingame provides a much‑needed lefty presence, restoring balance and depth heading into 2027.

Dodson and Burlingame aren’t competing for the same role, as they are complementary pieces. One brings right-handed steadiness, the other left-handed electricity. Used together, they give Maryland more ways to win innings, manage matchups, and rebuild a staff that needed both depth and diversity.

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