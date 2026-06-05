Maryland Baseball Bolsters 2027 Pitching Staff With Addition of LHP Mason Burlingame

Maryland baseball added another key piece to its future pitching core, securing a commitment from 2027 left-hander Mason Burlingame, a rising arm whose projection and competitiveness fit perfectly with the Terps’ long-term vision on the mound. Burlingame’s addition strengthens an already promising class and gives Maryland another developmental lefty with the tools to grow into a reliable contributor in College Park.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Mason Burlingame brings an imposing, projectable frame to the mound, the kind of build that naturally hints at future velocity gains and durability. A native of Warminster, Pennsylvania, he pairs that size with the left-handed profile Maryland has increasingly prioritized, giving the Terps a long, athletic arm who still has plenty of physical upside to tap into as he continues to develop.

Burlingame’s lone season at Cecil College showcased both his strikeout dominance and his ability to handle a significant workload as a freshman arm. Across 27.1 innings, he posted a 4.94 ERA with 24 hits allowed and 15 earned runs, showing flashes of effectiveness while adjusting to the collegiate level. His ability to miss bats stood out immediately. Burlingame struck out 47 batters, producing an elite 15.48 K/9, one of the highest rates in the region for a first-year pitcher. Despite facing 143 batters, he surrendered just five home runs, demonstrating competitive pitchability even when navigating traffic on the bases.

Control was an ongoing developmental area, as Burlingame issued 26 walks and finished with a 1.83 WHIP, but his raw stuff consistently allowed him to pitch out of trouble. He also recorded six wild pitches and hit two batters, typical markers of a young power lefty still refining command. Even so, his ability to generate strikeouts at such a high clip made him a valuable piece of the Cecil staff, and his seven starts in 13 appearances reflected the coaching staff’s confidence in his upside. His season laid a strong foundation for growth, positioning him as a high-ceiling arm with clear developmental momentum heading into the next stage of his career.

Maryland can tap into Burlingame’s value right away because his profile fills the needs the Terps have shown in recent seasons (swing‑and‑miss stuff from the left side, bullpen versatility, and developmental upside). His 15.48 K/9 at Cecil College wasn’t a fluke. His fastball/secondary mix consistently generated whiffs, and Maryland has a strong track record of sharpening raw strikeout arms. That gives the staff a plug‑and‑play option who can enter mid‑week games, high‑leverage spots, or short relief stints and immediately change the tempo with his ability to miss bats. Even if he isn’t asked to carry long outings early, his strikeout rate alone makes him a weapon in situations where Maryland needs an out without contact.

Long‑term, Burlingame projects as a developmental lefty who can grow into a multi‑inning reliever or potential starter once his command tightens. Maryland has succeeded with pitchers who arrive with big stuff and refine their control over time, and Burlingame fits that mold perfectly. His seven starts as a freshman show he’s comfortable taking the ball in different roles, and that flexibility gives the Terps options as they shape next year’s staff. With his competitiveness, left‑handed profile, and strikeout ceiling, Burlingame gives Maryland a high‑upside arm who can contribute immediately while developing into a more complete pitcher as the season progresses.

Maryland’s 2027 recruiting class continues to take shape with a deep and geographically diverse group of commitments, according to Perfect Game. The class features impact bats and high-upside arms, beginning with first baseman Landis Pickett, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound power threat from Bishop John J. Snyder in Jacksonville, Florida, and MIF Matty Carroll, a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete from Charlotte Christian in North Carolina who brings defensive versatility and offensive projection. The Terps also secured a major physical presence on the mound in RHP Bryce Edick, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-hander from Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, whose size and arm strength give him one of the highest ceilings in the class.

Maryland’s reach extends even further with outfielder Jackson Fournier, a 6-foot-3, 197-pound left-handed hitter from St. John’s in Milford, Massachusetts, adding a blend of size and athleticism to the outfield group. On the pitching side, the Terps added three more right-handers. Ted Masino (Delbarton, NJ), Liam McGinness (Westhampton Beach Senior, NY), and Ryder Sowa (Calvert Hall, MD) each offer different developmental traits and regional ties. Rounding out the class is SS Jack Swanson, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound left-handed hitter from Berlin High School in Connecticut, giving Maryland a skilled middle infielder with advanced feel for the game. Together, this group forms a balanced, multi-state 2027 class built on size, versatility, and long-term projection.

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