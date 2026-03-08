Maryland Baseball Bounces Back In Game Two At Troy

The Maryland Terrapins baseball game used a productive day at the bat to take game two, 9-3, on the road against Troy on Saturday afternoon at Riddle-Pace Field.

The Terps (9-5) had 13 total hits as a team. Ryan Costello went 3-for-5 at the plate with one run scored and an RBI.

Aden Hill and Brayden Martin each had two hits and combined for four runs.

David Mendez kicked off the scoring for Maryland with an opening-inning two-run homer out to left field. It was Mendez's third homer of the season.

However, Troy (6-8) responded in the second inning with three runs behind two RBI singles and an RBI double to take its first lead of the game.

Hill swiftly tied things up in the third, hitting a leadoff solo home run shot, which was his first of the season.

Collin Gibbs put Maryland back ahead with an RBI single through the left side in the top of the fifth inning, a lead that Maryland wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way.

First hit of the season for @colingibbs20 gives the Terps the lead! 🐢#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/UAYNey0peH — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 7, 2026

Nic Morlang took over the mound for Ethan Smith in the bottom frame of the fifth. After allowing a leadoff double, Morlang retired the next three batters to end the inning. Morlang held the Trojans scoreless in the sixth, finishing with four punch outs and earning his second victory of the season.

Costello added another run on the board in the seventh, hitting an RBI single, bringing Ty Kaunas home.

Hill and Martin each plated a run-off back-to-back RBI doubles in the eighth inning.

Rylen Stockton smoked a ball out of the park, 388 feet, for his third homer of the season, further increasing the Terps' lead to six runs in the ninth.

388 feet and 100 mph off the bat 💪



The Stock is going up 📈#DirtyTerps https://t.co/faVcPf7Us7 pic.twitter.com/zaXERfEfor — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 8, 2026

Logan Hastings closed out the final three innings with a spectacular appearance out of the bullpen. Hastings struck out eight batters, allowed only two hits, and held Troy scoreless.

After the game, it was noted that Hastings became the first Terrapin pitcher to strike out at least eight batters in a relief appearance, since Nate Haberthier back on March 12, 2023, in a 9-1 victory against Maine.

Logan Hastings becomes the first Terp with 8 or more strikeouts in a relief appearance since Nate Haberthier on March 12, 2023 vs. Maine! 🐢



Hastings lowered his ERA to a minuscule 0.96 in the outing and earned the save 🔥#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/6GND8PI4ny — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 8, 2026

Key Team Stats

The Terps had nine players finish with at least one hit.

Six Terps also each finished with at least one RBI.

Both teams left eight batters on base and had double-digit strikeouts.

Up Next:

Maryland finishes up the weekend series with Troy tomorrow afternoon. The first pitch is set for 12 p.m.

