No. 14 Maryland Falls To Oregon In Big Ten Tournament

The Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team had an amazing month of basketball play in February, and were looking to carry that momentum into the 2026 Big Ten Tournament to guide them all the way to the crown. However, the same Oregon Ducks team that played spoiler back to the Terps back in January at College Park did it again, sliding away with a 73-68 victory in the second round of the 2026 Allstate Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Maryland had a 57-52 advantage entering the fourth quarter. However, Oregon outscored Maryland 21-11 in the quarter and held the Terps to 5-of-16 shooting. After a driving layup by Oluchi Okananwa to make it a 70-68 game with 1:02 left, Maryland was in need of a stop on defense. They were able to do just that, but a potential game-tying layup by Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu rimmed out with 35 seconds on the clock.

Oregon's Avery Cain hit the dagger three-pointer from the top of the key just as the shot clock expired with only 5 seconds left in the game.

It was deja vu all over again for the Terps, leading by six entering the fourth quarter in the first meeting before the Ducks outscored them 24-11 enroute to a comeback victory.

Okananwa was the game's leading scorer with 27 points on 10-of-18 field goal shooting, 7-of-8 from the charity stripe, grabbing four rebounds and three steals. Okananwa continued her trend as a top scorer not only in the conference but in the country, scoring in double figures in all but four games this season.

Okananwa drove the offense forward on a day where Addi Mack, Yarden Garzon, and Saylor Poffenbarger combined for 11 total points on 5-of-23 shooting. Okananwa's aggressiveness was part of the reason Maryland was able to counter in a game that featured 11 lead changes.

Ozzy-Momodu was the lone other double-figure scorer on Maryland (10 points). Mir McLean chipped in nine points, five rebounds, and one steal.

Ehis Etute led Oregon with a 20 point-10 rebound double-double performance. Oregon moves on to the quarterfinals and will play Michigan.

The Terps carried the largest lead of the game by eight points in the first quarter.

Team Stats

Maryland shot 26-of-60 from the field (43.3%) and 1-of-15 from the three-point line (6.7%).

Oregon shot 26-of-59 from the floor (44.1%) and 6-of-16 from the three-point line (37%).5%).

The Terps outrebounded the Ducks 35-27.

Maryland scored 70% of their total points in paint (48 points).

The Terps had 21 points off the bench.

Up Next:

Maryland awaits their seeding and opponent for the NCAA Tournament, which will be decided on Selection Sunday, come March 15th.

