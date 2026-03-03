Maryland Baseball Sweeps Wagner In Weekend Series

The Maryland Terrapins baseball team hosted the Wagner Seahawks for a three-game series beginning this past Friday at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium. The Terps (7-4) were coming off a tough three-game skid in their three-game series against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns the weekend before.

However, the Terps responded well this time, sweeping the Seahawks over the weekend for a much-needed series win.

Let's dive into the victories....

Feb. 27th vs. Wagner (Win 10-9)

Jordan Crosland made the game-winning walk-off play to propel the Terps over the Seahawks in game one. Crosland made contact with the ball, which reached the Wagners' shortstop, and hustled to first place, preventing a double-play and securing the victory for the Terps in the ninth, advancing a runner home.

It was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams, featuring several lead changes, with the Terps trailing 8-7 entering the bottom of the fifth inning.

Antonio Morales brought a run home after an error by the shortstop, and Brayden Martin hit an RBI single to help the Terps reclaim the lead, 9-8.

In the top of the ninth, Wagner tied things up with an RBI single, setting up the game-winning play in the bottom of the frame by Maryland.

Five Maryland players Brayden Martin (1), Ty Kaunas (1), Bud Coombs (1), Jackson Sirois (1), and Antonio Morales (1) had stolen at least one base.

Feb. 28th vs. Wagner (Win 21-4)

The Terps' offense powered them to a dominant 17-run victory, behind 15 total hits. Maryland scored a run in every inning but the fourth inning.

Martin went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs, two RBIs, and drew two walks.

However, a first-inning home run by Paul Jones II and a grand slam in the second by Ryan Costello put the Terps up early by seven runs.

Coz puts the Terps up 9-2 in the bottom of the second!#DirtyTerps https://t.co/4qsYaFpLPh pic.twitter.com/vELig70EtQ — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) February 28, 2026

Crosland hit the Terps' third homer of the game in the fifth, with a two-run blast. Crosland finished the game 2-for-2 at the plate, with two runs, four RBIs, and drew two walks.

Evan Smith opened the game on the mound, fanning two batters and allowing two runs.

Andrew Koshy and Brayden Ryan each closed the game out with two innings of a workout out of the bullpen, holding Wagner scoreless.

Eight batters had at least one RBI, highlighting the efficient game at the plate.

Feb. 29th vs. Wagner (Win 21-4)

Maryland looked like it was going to run away with the series finale after a nine-run, explosive second inning. RBI hits by Martin, Kaunas, Costello, and finally capped off by Crosland's second homer of the series guided the Terps scoring.

Another look at the first home run of 2026 for J-Cros 💯#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/mA72qPcplA — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 1, 2026

However, Wagner didn't go away quietly, plating three runs in the third inning and four in the fifth inning to make it a 12-8 deficit.

But the Terps scored two insuarance runs in the sixth to all but end any hopes of a comeback for the Seahawks.

Maryland utilized five total pitchers in the contest, with Cristofer Cespedes earning his second win of the season, allowing no runs, and Logan Hastings picking up the save in the final three innings, striking out four batters.

Martin closed out the series with a four-hit performance on five appearances at the plate and four RBIs in the finale.

Crosland and Sirois each had three runs.

Up Next:

Maryland heads to Delaware on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. first pitch start time.

