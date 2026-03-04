Maryland Men's Basketball At. Wisconsin Preview

The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball are up north for their final road matchup of the regular season, taking on the Wisconsin Badgers tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET at Kohl Center.

The Terps (11-18, 4-14 Big Ten) have dropped their past two contests (Rutgers & No. 9 Nebraska) and will try to pick up the victory against the Badgers (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten), who have won three of their past five contests.

Andre Mills has been a consistent offensive presence for Maryland over the past month.

Mills averaged over 19.1 points on 50% shooting from the field and 44% shooting from the three-point line in February.

That included a career-high 39-point outing against Northwestern, where Mills shot 12-of-17 from the floor and hit six three-pointers.

Can Mills help lead the Terps to their final road victory of the season heading into the Big Ten tournament?

Let's take a look....

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 3rd, 2026

Where: Kohl Center at Madison, Wisconsin

Tipoff: 8: 00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports One

Radio: Maryland Sports Network

Wisconsin Key Team Stats

Record: 20-9 (12-6 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Greg Gard

Leading Scorer: Nick Boyd- 20.3 points per game (20th in the country & 4th in the Big Ten)

Leading Rebounder: Nolan Winter - 8.7 rebounds per game (6.4 DRPG & 2.3 ORPG)

Leader in Assists: Nick Boyd- 4.0 assists per game

Team Points: 83.0 points per contest (45th nationally & 3rd in the Big Ten)

Assist / Turnover Ratio: 1.71 (18th nationally)

Team Free Throw %: 77.7% (20th nationally)

Team Three Pointer Made: 11.3 three-pointer per contest (6th nationally)

Players To Watch

Wisconsin Guard John Blackwell

Blackwell is the piece that fits nicely next to Boyd in the backcourt. Blackwell is a two-way guard who is highly efficient offensively, scoring on all three levels and coming back on the defensive end to guard the perimeter. Blackwell has several 30-point outings this season, two of them resulting in wins for the Badgers. Blackwell is shooting 37.2 % from behind the arc on 7.1 attempts per contest.

Maryland Guard David Coit

Coit is the leading scorer per game for the Terps (14.0), but has been struggling to chip in consistently over the past few games, when he's been held under double figures in three of the past four contests. Coit has to get his shot going from the outside and find ways to create space off the dribble and drive when he can't get those looks.

History vs. Wisconsin

The Badgers lead the all-time head-to-head series 15-9. The Terps have struggled against the Badgers lately, holding a 3-7 record in the past 10 meetings. However, Maryland won last year's matchup 76-68 at College Park with the "Crab Five" all finishing in double figures.

Final Verdict:

Maryland has to limit Wisconsin's backcourt from dictating the flow of the game, as Blackwell & Boyd combine for nearly 40 points per contest. Wisconsin's front court also puts Maryland at a size disadvantage. Boxing out, crashing the boards, and securing loose balls will be key. Finally, building on the high defensive energy the Terps have shown in recent outings can help the offense get out to a quick start in transition.

