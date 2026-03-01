Maryland Women's Basketball Locked In As The No. 4 Seed & Host Site In March Madness After Regular Season Finale

The Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team has just learned what seed they'll be in the 2026 NCAA March Madness Tournament. The No. 14 Terps (23-7, 11-7 Big Ten) will be the No. 4 seed and a host site in the tournament announced today. The top 16 seeds and host sites will be officially announced on Saturday, March 14.

After dropping their regular-season finale 87-69 to the Michigan Wolverines, it sealed the Terps' place as the No. 4 seed. No. 8 Michigan (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) was led by Olivia Austin's 28 points on 11-of-18 field goal shooting and scored 21 points alone in the first half.

A key 11-2 run to end the first half allowed Michigan to turn a six-point advantage into a 15-point lead.

Maryland would not be able to climb back into the game, as Michigan's offense immediately countered any run that cut into the deficit. The Wolverines led by as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Oluchi Okananwa led the Terps with 19 points.

Yarden Garzon chipped in 14 points, knocking down four three-pointers, and Addi Mack added 12 points and two steals.

Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu made her return from injury after a three-game absence. Ozzy-Momodu scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 19 minutes.

Key Team Stats

Michigan made 34-of-60 shots from the field (57%), 10-of-16 from the three-point line (63%), and 9-of-10 at the free-throw line (90%).

Maryland shot 26-of-59 from the floor (44%), 6-of-13 from the three-point line (46%), and went a perfect 11-of-11 (100%) at the charity stripe.

The Wolverines had 20 assists as a team compared to the Terps' 12.

The Terps forced 19 turnovers, resulting in 13 points. However, the Wolverines forced 21 turnovers, scoring 32 points off of them.

Michigan had a plus-12 advantage in points in the paint (48-36).

Up Next:

Maryland will gear up for the Big Ten Conference Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, next week. The Terps have a first-round bye and will play in the second round on Thursday, and will find out the final details of the bracket, potential opponent, and game times this evening.

Despite the Terps' six-game winning streak ending in the season finale, they carry a dominant stretch of basketball into tournament play, dating back to this past month.

More from Maryland On SI