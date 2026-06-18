Maryland Baseball Commit Osiah Kelley Named to Multiple Honors

Incoming Maryland baseball infielder Osiah Kelley will be reporting to College Park with major momentum after securing two of the region’s top high school honors. The future Terp was named to the Rawlings High School Region 2 All‑Region Team, adding to a standout spring in which he was also crowned the Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year. Together, the accolades underscore Kelley’s rise as one of the Mid‑Atlantic’s most impactful prep talents, and signal that Maryland is bringing in an infielder ready to contribute from day one.

Kelley arrives from Millsboro, Delaware, bringing two‑way versatility from Sussex Central Senior High School. A standout shortstop who also pitches right‑handed, Kelley enters Maryland as the No. 1 overall player in Delaware, according to Perfect Game, a ranking that reflects both his athleticism and his impact on both sides of the ball.

Kelley’s production made the Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year honor feel inevitable. The Sussex Central star delivered a dominant offensive season, hitting .526 while driving in 13 runs, scoring 21 times, and reaching base at an elite .630 OBP. That combination of consistent contact, run creation, and on‑base ability powered one of the most complete offensive profiles in the state, and cemented Kelley as Delaware’s top all‑around performer.

The Millsboro, Delaware, native had already established himself as one of the region’s most productive and complete players. The 6‑foot, 180‑pound senior led Sussex Central to an 11–6 record and a spot in the state postseason while posting elite numbers at the plate, a .526 average, 13 extra‑base hits, 13 RBI, and 21 runs scored through 17 games. Ranked No. 229 nationally in his class by Prep Baseball and the No. 1 prospect in Delaware, he paired his offensive impact with a .630 on‑base percentage and 12 stolen bases, showcasing a dynamic all‑around profile. His performance also earned him a spot on the 2026 Perfect Game Preseason All‑Northeast Region First Team, further solidifying his status as one of the top prep talents in the Mid‑Atlantic.

Incoming Maryland baseball infielder Osiah Kelley was named to the Rawlings High School Region 2 All-Region Team.



Kelley was also recently named the Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year 🐢 pic.twitter.com/OX7umcUarp — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 18, 2026

Kelley’s impact was just as clear to those around him, especially Sussex Central head coach G.L. Jefferson, who praised the future Terp as a rare blend of power, speed, and pressure‑creating athleticism. Jefferson described him as a hitter who can drive the ball or spray it for average, while his elite speed turns even routine grounders into must‑execute plays for defenses. He added that Kelley forces outfielders to take perfect angles because he can stretch singles into extra‑base hits with ease, and once he reaches base, everyone knows he’s going, yet he still beats the throw more often than not.

Perfect Game’s data underscores just how electric Kelley’s arm is. In the 2024 testing cycle, his 90‑mph fastball placed him in the 97.77th percentile nationally among Class of 2026 prospects, a massive gap above the 75‑mph class average. That kind of velocity at his age not only highlights his raw arm strength but also reinforces why he’s viewed as one of the most projectable two‑way athletes in the region.

Kelley projects as the kind of early‑impact newcomer who can help Maryland in multiple ways in 2027. Offensively, his combination of elite bat‑to‑ball skills, gap power, and top‑tier on‑base ability gives the Terps a table‑setter who can lengthen the lineup from day one. His speed, both as a base‑stealing threat and as someone who turns routine contact into pressure, fits perfectly with Maryland’s aggressive style under Matt Swope.

Defensively, his athleticism and arm strength give him the versatility to compete for reps at shortstop or slide into another infield spot depending on roster needs. Also, because he’s a legitimate two‑way talent with a fastball already touching 90 mph, he offers the staff a developmental arm who could provide depth on the mound as he grows. Put together, Kelley brings impact tools, competitiveness, and positional flexibility, the exact profile that tends to break into Maryland’s lineup sooner rather than later.

Kelley’s resume leaves little doubt that Maryland is adding a high‑end competitor with the tools to thrive in the Big Ten. From elite offensive production to top‑tier athleticism and a fastball already brushing 90 mph, he brings a rare blend of polish and projection that should translate quickly at the college level. Pair that with his work ethic, versatility, and the praise he’s earned from coaches and evaluators alike, and it’s clear the Terps are getting a player built to make an impact. For Maryland, Kelley isn’t just another addition to the roster. He’s a foundational piece for the program’s future.

More from Maryland On SI

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.