Maryland Football Lands At No. 15 On Big Ten Preseason Media Poll

Much of the College Football offseason is full of waiting for fans, but also for coaches and players as well. There are transfers, new signings, camp, and one of the main things done when football is not on: predicting. For the Maryland Terrapins, not only is the program hoping for better results in 2026, but fans are desperately hoping too.

The time to predict is almost over as July wraps and August moves in with the full swing of Fall camp.

Doesn't mean it will stop, as On3 released its Big Ten Conference Preseason Media Poll yesterday morning.

The usual teams rounded out the top five slots, with Ohio State taking the top spot, beating out Oregon, which was right behind; the defending National Champion, the Indiana Hoosiers, were listed at third, and USC and Michigan filled the last two spots.

But where did your Terps find themselves? Well, On3 feels the same as most of the media, putting Maryland at the No. 15 spot in the conference, only the third-to-last spot.

Behind Maryland were Michigan State and Rutgers in that respective order. The Scarlet Knights finished one game better than both teams in 2025, and Maryland dropped games to both programs last season as well.

How Competitive Can The Terps Be In Their Big Ten Slate In 2026?

As mentioned before, the 2025 National Champion, the Indiana Hoosiers, have the glory in the conference and are looking to defend their crown this year. But you also have National Champion contenders in Ohio State, Oregon, and Michigan who are always in the mix.

The Terps have a fairly reasonable in-conference schedule this season, facing off against:

Vs. UCLA

At. Nebraska

At. Ohio State

Vs. Rutgers

Vs. Illinois

At. Purdue

Vs. Wisconsin

At. USC

Vs. Penn State

Ohio State is considered the most difficult team in that slate, but Penn State, USC, Illinois, and Nebraska could prove to be games where the favor leans more toward them.

The Terps have finished 1-8 in their Big Ten slate the past two seasons. Last season, they struggled to hold onto leads in their first couple of contests, surrendering double-digit leads, but as they moved further along in the schedule, the competitive level and offense severely lacked.

This season, much of Maryland's offensive and defensive production returns, bringing familiarity and starters back into the fold. I feel that if the players who've already been in the fold can take a leap within the system, then we can see some more competitive contests.

Why is 15th Place Not Harsh?

The Terps have yet to finish above .500 in a season against Big Ten opponents in the Mike Locksley era since he took over the head coaching reins in 2019. Locksley carries a subpar record of 18-53 against the Big Ten all-time, which highlights the lack of competitiveness to stay relevant in the conference. Why would things change in 2026 given the track record of the program?

Purdue (0-9), Michigan State (1-8), Wisconsin (2-7), Rutgers (2-7), UCLA (3-6), Penn State (3-6), Northwestern (4-5), and Nebraska (4-5) were all the other teams in the conference that finished under. 500 in Big Ten games last season.

Maryland defeated Wisconsin 27-10 in an early road matchup last September, their lone win in the conference.

The last time the Terps won at least five in-conference games was in 2010, when they were still part of the ACC, finishing 5-3, which included an upset win over No. 21-ranked NC State.

Can the Terps Surpass The Expectations?

Malik Washington returns as the starting quarterback for his sophomore season. Clint Trickett enters the fold as offensive coordinator. New transfers in the running back and wide receiver room are expected to come in and contribute to balance the offensive attack.

On the defensive side, key starters return on the edge, in the linebacker and secondary rooms to help keep the group steady. Five-star recruit Zion Elee has the potential to become a lottery draft pick, and other transfers and incoming potential talented players are mixing in.

There's reason for optimism, but the Terps must strike a balance between development and competition in a tough conference. It'll be a tough task, especially since Locksley could be on thin ice with another underwhelming finish to the season.

If all things were to go right for Maryland, I could see 4-5 wins in the conference this year.

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