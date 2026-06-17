Maryland Baseball Lands UMBC Star Danny Orr

Maryland baseball added another impact bat to its 2027 roster with the commitment of UMBC transfer Danny Orr, a two-time America East Second Team selection and the younger brother of former Terp Jacob Orr. A career .318 hitter with 12 home runs and 68 RBIs across two seasons for the Retrievers, Orr brings proven production, versatility, and a familiar family name back to College Park as the Terps continue reshaping their lineup through the portal.

Maryland’s newest addition put together a standout 2026 campaign, starting all 53 games and establishing himself as one of the most consistent hitters in the America East. He delivered a strong slash line of .325/.491/.887 while driving in 43 runs and piling up 104 total bases, showcasing both on‑base ability and extra‑base power.

In conference play, he elevated his performance even further. He led the America East with a .396 batting average and 38 hits, reaching base safely in 23 of 24 league games, including the final 20 straight. His reliability at the plate was matched by his production, recording a hit in 21 of 24 conference matchups and posting 13 multi‑hit efforts.

He closed the season on an active 12‑game hitting streak, underscoring his late‑season surge. One of his most dominant outings came against Coppin State, when he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and six RBIs in just four innings of action. Defensively, he added value as well, finishing the year with five outfield assists, further rounding out a complete and impactful season.

News: Maryland baseball has landed UMBC transfer Danny Orr, the younger brother of former Terp Jacob Orr.



Orr is a two-time America East Second Team All-Conference selection. He hit .318 with 12 HR and 68 RBIs across two seasons for the Retrievers.



(h/t: Aidan Currie) pic.twitter.com/C9unEnF0MU — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 16, 2026

Orr’s defensive resume is quietly one of the strongest parts of his profile, and the numbers back it up. Across two seasons, he posted a .978 fielding percentage, committing just six errors on 277 chances while recording 259 putouts and 12 assists. His 2025 and 2026 seasons were nearly identical in reliability (.979 and .978 respectively) showing that his consistency wasn’t a one‑year spike but a sustained strength. That steadiness makes him the type of outfielder coaches trust late in games, in high‑leverage spots, and in any situation where a clean play can change an inning.

Over his first two collegiate seasons, the Frederick, Maryland, native quickly built an impressive resume, earning back‑to‑back America East Second Team All‑Conference selections in 2025 and 2026 while also securing a spot on the 2025 America East All‑Rookie Team. His consistent production, early impact, and year‑over‑year growth established him as one of the conference’s most reliable young performers.

Beyond the numbers, Orr’s defensive impact shows up in the way he controls the outfield. His reads off the bat are clean, he takes efficient routes, and his arm strength allows him to limit extra bases, reflected in his five outfield assists in 2026 alone. He plays with confidence and discipline, rarely misjudging balls in the gap or on the line, and his ability to convert routine plays at such a high rate gives Maryland a stabilizing presence in the corner outfield. For a team looking to tighten up its defense while adding a reliable bat, Orr brings exactly the kind of two‑way dependability that elevates a lineup and strengthens the overall roster.

Orr projects as an everyday corner outfielder for Maryland, most naturally fitting in left field, where his arm strength, reads off the bat, and five outfield assists from 2026 translate cleanly. He has experience across the outfield, so the staff could also use him in right depending on how the roster shakes out, but his profile screams “plug‑and‑play corner bat” from day one.

Two more portal pickups for the Terps (per Matt Swope): INF Danny Orr from UMBC and LHP Tom Bourque from William & Mary.



Orr (younger brother of Jacob) slashed: .318/.384/.500 in two years at UMBC.



Bourque posted a 5.91 ERA, and a .199 O/BA this year. 41 K’s in 42.2 IP pic.twitter.com/7si1tdOuW5 — Aidan Currie (@aidan_currie_) June 16, 2026

Where he really moves the needle for Maryland is offensively. Orr gives the Terps a high‑contact, high‑on‑base hitter who can lengthen the lineup immediately. His back‑to‑back America East Second Team seasons, .325 average in 2026, and ability to stack multi‑hit games show he’s the type of hitter who stabilizes the middle or upper‑middle of a lineup. He’s not just a stat‑collector either. He reached base in 23 of 24 league games last season and ended the year on a 12‑game hitting streak, the kind of consistency Maryland has lacked at times.

He also brings situational value. He drives in runs, extends innings, and rarely gives away at‑bats. With the Terps losing pieces to the portal, Orr’s combination of experience, production, and reliability makes him one of the most “ready now” additions they’ve made. Add in the familiarity and competitiveness that comes with being Jacob Orr’s younger brother, and Maryland is getting a player who should impact both the lineup and the clubhouse from day one.

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