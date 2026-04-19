Maryland Avoids Sweep With Clutch Game Three Win Over Iowa

Maryland’s (19-21, 5-13 Big Ten) weekend in Iowa (21-16, 7-11 Big Ten) started roughly, dropping both games of Saturday’s doubleheader as the Hawkeyes’ offense surged in a pair of decisive wins. But the Terps refused to leave Iowa City empty‑handed. Less than 24 hours after falling 14–4 in eight innings and then 5–2 in the nightcap, Maryland delivered its most complete performance of the series on Sunday, erupting for a 16–5 run‑rule victory to avoid the sweep and head home with renewed momentum.

The Terps struck first in game one, but Iowa’s explosive innings proved too much to withstand. The Terps opened with a pair of runs in the first and added single tallies in the fourth and fifth, yet their early momentum evaporated when the Hawkeyes erupted for six runs in the third to seize control. Maryland never recovered. Iowa later slammed the door with a seven‑run surge in the seventh and an insurance run in the eighth, powering a 14–4 run‑rule victory behind 14 hits and a clean defensive effort. Evan Smith fell to 0–5, while Beau Leisure earned the win, and Kyle Alivo secured the save as Iowa took the series opener decisively.

Maryland had a few bright spots at the plate in an otherwise tough opener, led by a trio of steady contributors. Second baseman David Mendez continued his reliable production with a pair of hits and drove in two of the Terps’ four runs, giving Maryland an early lead before Iowa’s big innings took over. Shortstop Ty Kaunas reached base three times, finishing 1‑for‑3 with a run scored, an RBI, and two walks as he worked deep counts throughout the afternoon. Center fielder Nate Hawton‑Henley added another strong showing to his growing resume, going 2‑for‑4 with a run and an RBI while providing competitive at‑bats from start to finish. Together, the group accounted for five of Maryland’s seven hits and all four RBIs in game one.

Maryland’s offense never found its footing in game two, and Iowa steadily pulled away to clinch the doubleheader sweep. The Hawkeyes scratched across a run in the second, then did their real damage in the middle innings, plating three in the fifth and another in the sixth to build a 5–0 lead. The Terps finally broke through with a run in the sixth and added one more in the ninth, but seven stranded baserunners and just two runs on seven hits kept the comeback out of reach. Iowa’s clean defensive effort and timely hitting proved the difference as Maryland fell 5–2 heading into Sunday’s finale.

The Terps' offense showed some life in game two thanks to a trio of consistent producers who kept the Terps within striking distance. Left fielder Bud Coombs delivered one of the team’s strongest performances, going 2‑for‑4 with a run scored and an RBI while providing quality swings from the left field spot. Kaunas added another steady outing of his own, finishing 1‑for‑4 with a run and an RBI as he continued to be one of Maryland’s most reliable table‑setters. Third baseman Brayden Martin chipped in with a pair of hits as well, reaching base twice and giving the Terps needed traffic despite the team’s struggles to convert opportunities. Together, the trio accounted for five of Maryland’s seven hits in the 5–2 loss.

Maryland saved its best for last in Iowa City, erupting for a dominant 16–5 run‑rule victory in game three to avoid the sweep. After falling behind 1–0 in the first, the Terps methodically took control, starting with a fourth‑inning equalizer before breaking the game open with a four‑run fifth. The knockout blow came in the seventh, where Maryland unloaded for seven runs to seize full command. They added four more in the eighth to cap a 15‑hit outburst, overwhelming the Hawkeyes despite Iowa’s three‑run push in the fifth and a lone tally in the seventh. It was Maryland’s most complete offensive showing of the weekend, powering a convincing response after two tough losses on Saturday.

The Terps' bats surged on Sunday, powered by a trio of standout performances that set the tone for the Terps’ runaway win. First baseman Paul Jones II was a force in the middle of the lineup, going 2‑for‑3 with two walks, three RBIs, and two runs scored as he consistently applied pressure to Iowa’s pitching. Mendez matched that production with a three‑hit afternoon of his own, driving in three and scoring twice while continuing his strong weekend at the plate. Left fielder Jordan Crosland added another key contribution, finishing 1‑for‑3 with two RBIs as he helped fuel Maryland’s seven‑run seventh and four‑run eighth. Together, the trio combined for seven hits, eight RBIs, and five runs in a dominant offensive showcase that lifted the Terps to a series‑saving victory.

Maryland’s pitching duo delivered exactly what the Terps needed in the series finale, combining for a composed, efficient effort that allowed the offense to take over. Brayden Ryan set the tone with five steady innings, scattering six hits and allowing just three earned runs while striking out three to improve to 3–0 on the season. He worked out of traffic multiple times, using eight ground‑ball outs to keep Iowa from building early momentum. Lance Williams closed the door with a three‑inning save, giving up only one run on three hits while matching Ryan’s three strikeouts. Together, the pair limited Iowa to five runs on nine hits across eight innings, recording 12 groundouts and throwing 149 pitches in a composed, series‑saving performance.

Maryland will return to action on Tuesday, April 21, with a 3 PM road matchup at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg.

More from Maryland On SI

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.