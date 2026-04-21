Local Four-Star Defensive lineman Includes Maryland in Final Six

The local pursuit of one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most dominant defensive forces has officially reached a fever pitch. Maryland has secured a spot in the final six for four-star defensive lineman Cahron Wheeler, a cornerstone talent for the class of 2027.

Wheeler is quickly emerging as a foundational piece for the class of 2027, boasting a physical profile that has major programs across the country on high alert. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 266 pounds, the Baltimore native possesses the ideal frame for a modern interior disruptor who can hold the point of attack while maintaining enough lateral quickness to collapse the pocket. Currently ranked as the No. 13 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 3 overall prospect in Maryland by 247Sports, Wheeler carries a prestigious 90 rating and is solidified as a top-130 national talent. His dominance at St. Paul’s School has made him a high-priority "keep-at-home" target for the Terrapins, as his combination of size and technical upside represents exactly the kind of elite local talent Mike Locksley aims to build around.

The race for Wheeler’s commitment is tightening as he narrows his focus to a group of "warm" contenders, with Maryland positioning itself strategically alongside Clemson and Florida. Led by Aazaar Abdul-Rahim’s Recruiting efforts: The Terrapins are looking to leverage their deep roster needs. With 15 defensive linemen on the depth chart and no commits yet for this cycle, there is a clear path for Wheeler to become a cornerstone of the front four.

However, the competition remains fierce, as Chris Rumph and Clemson have secured the first visit on May 29, followed by Florida on June 4. With the Terps hosting the final scheduled visit of this stretch on June 19, they will have the definitive opportunity to leave a lasting impression on the local star before he enters the next phase of his decision-making process.

#Terps in the final six for local four-star DL Cahron Wheeler, who will OV to Maryland beginning June 19 https://t.co/ly3NLeckJp — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) April 20, 2026

Wheeler is coming off a highly productive campaign at St. Paul’s, where he proved to be a consistent disruptor and a reliable anchor for a winning defense. Over a seven-game stretch, he amassed 30 total tackles, highlighted by a relentless nose for the ball that saw him record a season-high seven tackles in crucial victories over Severn School and Pallotti.

Perhaps most impressive is his efficiency in the backfield. Wheeler accounted for 6.0 tackles for loss, consistently penetrating the line of scrimmage to shut down opposing run games. His disciplined play, evidenced by a strong 26 solo tackles, underscores his technical soundness and high motor, traits that have clearly fueled his rise as a top-tier defensive line prospect.

Beyond his ability to plug gaps in the run game, Wheeler’s efficiency as a pass rusher was a hallmark of his performance last season. He demonstrated a remarkable knack for getting home in high-pressure situations, tallying 4.0 sacks over the course of the year. His impact was particularly felt in a dominant mid-season stretch where he recorded a sack in three consecutive games against Pallotti, Severn School, and John Carroll.

In total, those sacks resulted in a loss of 37 yards for opposing offenses, illustrating his explosive first step and ability to finish plays in the backfield. While his sack count is impressive for an interior presence, it’s his ability to disrupt the rhythm of the quarterback that makes him such a versatile threat along the defensive front.

With no current defensive line commits in his cycle, Wheeler would enter College Park as the undisputed crown jewel of the class, offering him the "playing time" and "development" he has publicly cited as his top priorities. Landing a top-130 national prospect often acts as a catalyst for other regional stars. His commitment could help secure other high-priority 2027 targets like Annapolis edge rusher Rion Jackson, helping the Terrapins build a dominant, local-led front four.

With the recruitment of Wheeler entering its most critical phase, all eyes now turn to the mid-June official visit window. For Maryland, the stakes couldn't be higher. Keeping a top-tier national talent like Wheeler within state lines would not only fortify the defensive front for years to come but also send a clear message to the rest of the Big Ten that the Terrapins own their backyard.

While heavy hitters like Clemson, Florida, and Tennessee will have their say earlier in the month, Locksley and Abdul-Rahim have secured the coveted "last word" with the June 19 visit. If the Terps can successfully pitch their vision of development and culture, they may just ensure that one of the class of 2027’s most explosive disruptors spends his Saturday afternoons under the lights at SECU Stadium.

More from Maryland On SI

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.