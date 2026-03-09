Maryland Baseball Storms Back In Series Victory Over Troy

Four home runs propelled the Maryland Terrapins baseball team to a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over Troy on the road Sunday afternoon. The Terps trailed from the fourth inning onward and used the last two innings to clinch back-to-back weekend series wins on the season.

Troy (6-9) broke open the game in the fourth inning, loading up the bases, which led to a three-run RBI double out to deep center field. The Trojans added another run off a bulk taking a commanding 4-0 lead out of the inning.

Before the tough stretch at the top of the fourth frame, Terps' (10-5) pitcher Jake Yeager had started on the mound, pitching three clean scoreless innings, where he punched out four batters and allowed only one hit.

Ryan Costello continued his productive season, blasting a solo home run out to deep right field in the sixth inning, to put the Terps on the board.

Andrew Koshy, who filled in for Yeager in the fourth, kept the Terps' comeback hopes alive. Koshy pitched three scoreless and hitless innings, where he struck out two batters.

Entering the eighth inning, still trailing by three runs, the Terps needed some offense fast. Before Rylen Stockton began the comeback with a two-run home run to cut the Trojans led down to one run.

BOOM 💥



Terps cut the deficit to one run in the eighth inning! 🐢

Brayden Ryan fought off two Trojan runners in scoring position in the bottom frame of the eighth to keep it a one-run deficit.

In the top of the ninth, David Mendez kicked off the inning by reaching first base off a fielding error by the third baseman. Costello followed up on that play immediately with his second homer of the day, a two-run shot that gave Maryland its first lead of the day, 5-4.

HIM. 😤🐢



Coz's 9th homer of the season puts him sixth in the nation!!

Jordan Crosland joined the home run party, hitting his own 405-foot two-run bomb that expanded the Terps' lead to three runs.

JORDAN CROSLAND KEEPS THE PARTY GOING WITH HIS OWN 2-RUN SHOT 💪

During the bottom frame of the ninth, Troy cut the Maryland lead down to one run after Aaron Piasecki hit a two-run home run with only one out. However, Ryan Bailey retired the final two batters to seal the comeback victory for Maryland.

Key Stats

Three Terps finished with three hits: Brayden Martin (3-for-4 & one walk), Rylen Stockton (3-for-5, two RBIs, & one run), and Jordan Crosland (3-for-4, two RBIs, & one run).

Ryan Costello's two homers on the day now put him at nine on the season, which leads the Terps.

Maryland had 14 total hits and left 10 runners on base.

Troy was held to five hits.

Up Next:

Maryland continues on the road, facing No. 23 West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, with a 2 p.m. first pitch.

