Maryland Baseball Swept by Ohio State in Weekend Big Ten Matchup

Maryland’s weekend in Columbus turned into a harsh reality check, as Ohio State (17-13, 7-5 Big Ten) controlled the series from the opening pitch and never let the Terps find their footing. Across three games, Maryland (13-18, 2-10 Big Ten) struggled to generate timely offense, couldn’t steady things on the mound, and watched the Buckeyes seize momentum at every critical moment. The result was a full sweep that not only stings in the standings but also raises pressing questions about where the Terps go from here in Big Ten play.

Maryland’s trip to Columbus unraveled across all three games, as the Terps dropped Friday’s opener 10–8 in a back‑and‑forth battle they couldn’t close out, fell 14–12 in a wild, high‑scoring Saturday slugfest, and were shut down completely in Sunday’s finale, a 7–0 loss that sealed the sweep. Despite flashes of offensive life early in the series, Maryland couldn’t pair timely hitting with consistent pitching, allowing Ohio State to control every decisive moment of the weekend.

Game One: 8-10 Loss

Maryland let a winnable opener slip away on Friday, falling 10–8 after Ohio State’s five‑run seventh inning flipped the game for good. The Terps matched the Buckeyes early with a pair of runs in the second and briefly grabbed momentum with a run in the fourth, but defensive miscues and missed chances kept the door open. Ohio State capitalized late, tagging Maryland for seven runs across the fifth and seventh innings while playing clean baseball behind starter Ryan Zamora, who improved to 2–0.

Evan Smith took the loss to drop to 0–3, and Ohio State's Andrew Edrington locked down the final outs for his first save as Maryland’s eighth‑inning rally wasn’t enough to overcome four errors and a costly collapse in the middle innings.

Right fielder Brayden Martin set the tone for Maryland’s lineup, reaching base all four times and finishing 3‑for‑4 with two runs scored, an RBI, and a pair of walks. Short stop Ty Kaunas added another steady performance in the two‑hole, going 1‑for‑3 with a run, two RBIs, and two walks as he continued to deliver in key spots. Left fielder Jordan Crosland provided the biggest swing of the night (double down the third base line), driving in three runs while scoring once, giving the Terps a trio of reliable producers even as the team ultimately fell short in the opener.

Maryland 3B Brayden Martin is a fun draft sleeper. The guy has a grand total of 9 whiffs all season across 163 swings. That's a sub-5% whiff rate.



It's the smallest whiff% in D1 baseball among players that have seen at least 250 pitches this season.pic.twitter.com/UHIZDaD6wM — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) April 1, 2026

Game Two: 12-14 Loss

Game Two turned into an offensive roller coaster, but Maryland couldn’t land the final punch in a 14–12 loss that featured 33 combined hits and multiple momentum swings. The Terps erupted for six runs in the third inning and added a four‑run burst by first baseman Ryan Costello in the sixth to briefly reclaim control, but Ohio State answered every surge, scoring five in the third, two more in the sixth, and another pair in the seventh to pull ahead for good.

Despite Maryland’s 16‑hit outburst, four errors proved costly, extending innings and fueling the Buckeyes’ biggest rallies. Logan Hastings fell to 2–2 after taking the loss, while Ohio State’s Jake Michalak improved to 5–0 as the Buckeyes secured the series with another high‑octane win.

Maryland’s offense was powered by a trio of standout performances, led by Costello, who delivered one of his biggest games of the season with a 2‑for‑5 day that included five RBIs and two runs scored. Third baseman Jackson Sirois matched that energy with a 2‑for‑4 effort, driving in three and crossing the plate twice as he continued his hot stretch at the plate. Kaunas added another steady showing, going 2‑for‑5 with two runs and two RBIs while also drawing a walk. Together, the three accounted for nine of Maryland’s 12 runs, keeping the Terps in a high‑scoring battle that ultimately slipped away late.

Game Three: 0-7 Loss

Maryland never found a spark in Sunday’s finale, falling 7–0 as Ohio State completed the sweep behind a dominant pitching performance from Pierce Herrenbruck. The Buckeyes broke the game open with a five‑run second inning and never looked back, adding insurance runs in the seventh and eighth while holding the Terps to just six hits.

Maryland Erupts for 19 Runs in Blowout Win Over Richmond https://t.co/YbvYw8f0Kp — MarylandTerpsOnSI (@TerpsOnSI) April 1, 2026

Maryland’s defense struggled again with three errors, and starter Austin Weiss took the loss in his first decision of the season. With the offense held scoreless for all nine innings, the Terps closed the weekend on a frustrating note, unable to generate momentum in any phase of the game.

Even in a quiet offensive afternoon, Maryland saw a few steady contributors at the top of the order. Martin continued his strong weekend with a 2‑for‑5 performance, accounting for a third of the Terps’ hits despite limited traffic on the bases. Crosland added a hit and a walk, reaching twice in four trips, while Sirois chipped in another single to round out Maryland’s six‑hit day. Though none of the trio could break through for a run or RBI, they remained the most consistent bats in an otherwise frustrating 7–0 shutout loss.

The Terps won’t have much time to dwell on the sweep, with a demanding five‑game week now on deck. Maryland opens with back‑to‑back road midweek matchups at UMBC on Tuesday and Navy on Wednesday before returning to College Park for a pivotal Big Ten series against Indiana.

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